The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team suffered its second straight loss on Thursday, March 9, falling to the Thatcher Eagles 6-3 at Thatcher.
The Bulldogs on Wednesday, March 8, were shut out 10-0 by the Buena Colts at Buena.
Douglas baseball coach Fabian Ochoa admits he is frustrated by the performance he’s getting from his players.
“We’re just not hitting,” he said.
In the game at Thatcher, the Eagles scored two runs in the bottom half of the first, capitalizing on a leadoff triple which was followed by an RBI single and double.
In the top half of the second Diego Sanchez doubled, scoring Isaac Montano and cutting Thatcher’s lead to 2-1.
The Eagles responded with another two runs in the bottom of the third, again capitalizing on an RBI triple and single for a 4-1 lead.
Luis Gomez’s run for Douglas in the top of the sixth off a Ivan Ruiz-Higuera double made the score 4-2.
Thatcher belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 6-2.
Sanchez’s run for the Bulldogs in the top of the seventh made the score 6-3.
Montano started the game on the mound for Douglas, lasting 5⅔ innings, giving up six runs, 10 hits, striking out three and walking one.
Gomez threw one-third of an inning in relief, striking out one.
The Bulldogs had seven hits. Gomez was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; Sanchez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Montano was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Ruiz-Higuera was 1-for-4 with a run scored.
Douglas, 4-4-1, will be in Tucson this week competing in the Lancer Baseball Classic. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play a team from Blanchard, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, March 14.
