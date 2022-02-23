DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs are entering the baseball season with a chip on their shoulder.
Douglas won the Gila Region last year and yet was denied a spot in the 4A state playoffs, ranked two slots back of the 16th and final spot. When the season ended the Bulldogs were in the midst of a six-game winning streak.
“I felt we got snubbed last year, especially winning our region in the way we did,” Douglas coach Fabian Ochoa said. “The Gila Region was one of the best in the state and no team got in, which I think was a lack of respect. We had one of the most dangerous teams in the state and we showed it. Winning region in my first year was an amazing experience and I think we have a shot at it again this year.”
Ochoa, who served as Douglas’ interim coach last year, had the interim tag removed during the offseason.
Ochoa was born and raised in Douglas.
“In our household, baseball was everything,” he said. “If we were not talking about baseball or watching it, then we were playing it. My dad always coached us, and my mom helped with having our uniforms and gear ready. It is an honor to be able to coach at the high school where my father, my brothers, my nephews and I played at.”
Ochoa played for Todd Inglehart at Cochise College and then went on to play at El Paso Community College.
Starting his second season as coach, Ochoa says he is more nervous this year.
“We are pretty much wiping the slate clean and starting with a new team,” he said. “We are losing 13 players from last year. We lost two defensive players of the year, two first teamers and three second teamers. Luckily, I still have a lot of talent coming in with the same coaching staff, which I think is one of the best in the state. Last year we played with a chip on our shoulder, and we will do the same this year again.”
Ochoa says there are just three players with varsity experience returning.
They are junior pitcher/infielder Aiden Rodriguez, who made first team all-region honoree last year.
Seniors Diego Martinez and Diego Esteban Martinez, who pitch and play the infielder, also return.
“We will have our ace back with Rodriguez and a lot of arms that will contribute, but as far as experience, we are lacking that,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa admits the Gila Region is always tough, but he expects the Bulldogs to be in the thick of things.
“Douglas will always compete and our goal in conference play is to win the region again,” he said. “Sahuarita and Walden Grove will be our toughest test, but Rio Rico and Amphitheater are always in the mix. (The) 4A Gila is always a tough conference to win. I am confident that our team will have another winning season.”
Ochoa has brought in a coaches with some major experience to help him.
Jason Sanez, who played at DHS, Cochise College and Alcorn State University, is one of the assistants along with Sergio Davila, who played at DHS, Cochise and Pima College and Colorado State University — Pueblo. Other assistants are Zack Baldenegro, who played at DHS, Cochise College and Metro State University; Hugo Valenzuela; Robert Rodriguez; Mike Quinonez; Levi Salazar; Lorenzo Tapia; Fernando Rojas; and Luis Canez.
Douglas kicks off its season Feb. 24-25 at the Laveen Baseball Classic in Phoenix. The Bulldogs will face Trevor Brown, Shadow Ridge and Eastmark High School.
Douglas’ home opener will be March 3 against Tucson Pueblo.
