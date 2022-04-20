Douglas’ baseball season winding down

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s baseball team ends its regular season this week, playing four games in four days.
How they fare will determine whether or not they make the 4A state tournament, which begins May 3.
The Bulldogs were at Safford Tuesday, host Sahuarita Walden Grove on Wednesday, travel to Sahuarita on Thursday and close out the regular season Friday at home against Rio Rico on Senior Day.
Douglas played three games in four days last week and posted a 2-1 record.
On Friday, April 14, the Bulldogs were in Tucson where they fell 14-4 to the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks.
Douglas beat Rio Rico 8-5 on Wednesday, April 13, after blasting Tucson Amphitheater 19-1 the day before.
Against Tanque Verde, the Hawks scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Bulldogs scored their first run of the game in the top of the third when Emilio Martinez scored on an Aiden Rodriguez sacrifice fly.
Tanque Verde responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, increasing its lead to 10-1 before tacking on two more in the fourth to lead 12-1.
In the top of the fifth, Martinez homered to right and Diego Sanchez hit a two-run triple that scored Rodriguez and Robert Perez, making the score 12-4.
Tanque Verde scored the two runs it needed to end the game via mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Angel Guerrero, Jose Merino, Isaac Ruiz-Higuera and Perez pitched for Douglas, allowing 10 hits, walking eight and striking out none.
The Bulldogs had eight hits. Diego Alan Martinez was 2-for-3, Rodriguez was2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, Martinez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Sanchez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Higuera and Diego E. Martinez each were 1-for-2.
In a 4A Gila Region game with Rio Rico, the Bulldogs fell behind early, giving up three runs in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third, the Bulldogs’ Alan Martinez and Benjamin Munguia scored. They tied the game in the fourth when Sergio Valenzuela scored on Diego E. Martinez’s single. Sanchez’s run in the fifth off a Merino sacrifice fly gave the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.
Douglas tacked on three more runs in the sixth as Rodriguez’s two-run home run made the score 7-3.
Emilio Martinez and Diego A. Martinez pitched for Douglas, allowing six hits, fanning eight and walking six.
The Bulldogs had 15 hits. Emilio Martinez was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Munguia was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Rodrigez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, Sanchez was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Higuera and Merino each were 2-for-4 and Diego A. Martinez and Diego E. Martinez each were 1-for-3.
In the win over Amphi at windy Copper King Stadium, the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the first, five in the second, one in the third and five more in the fourth, taking a 19-0 lead.
Valenzuela was the winning pitcher, goig five innings, allowing two hits, striking out nine and walking two.
Douglas had 13 hits and 17 RBIs. Emilio Martinez was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Munguia was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Sanchez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, Merino was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Albert Ambriz was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
