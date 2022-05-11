DOUGLAS — Douglas High School had several of its baseball and softball players receive all-region postseason honors.
Aiden Rodriguez was named to the All-Gila Region first team as a pitcher and Diego Sanchez and Emilio Martinez landed second team honors as position players.
Honorable mention went to Angel Guerrero, Diego Alan Martinez, Jose Merino and Isaac Ruiz-Higuera.
Sahuarita Walden Grove’s Murray Hicks was named the coach of the year and Walden Grove's Milo Rushford was the offensive player of the year as well as the overall player of the year. Sahuarita’s Diego Alvarez was the defensive player of the year.
In softball, Douglas’ Arianna Villalobos was selected the Gila Region’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Lucia Pedroza received first team honors as a position player and Estevannie Rojas — who just announced her commitment to Paradise Valley Community College — received first team honors as a position player.
Alicia Lamadrid, Annalina Rojas and Debany Galaz received second team honors and Alondra Andrade and Dominique Munoz received honorable mention honors.
Walden Grove’s Rene Valdez was the coach of the year; Sahuarita’s Leah Salas was the player of the year and Sahuarita's Maria Fernanda Lerma was the region defensive player of the year.
