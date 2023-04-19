DOUGLAS − Consecutive losses at home to Sahuarita Walden Grove on Thursday, April 13, Rio Rico on Friday, April 14, and the Safford Bulldogs on Monday, April 17, have extended the Douglas Bulldogs baseball team’s losing streak to five consecutive games, with two games left in their regular season and putting postseason playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Douglas lost to Safford 4-3, fell to Rio Rico 9-8 and was beaten by Walden Grove 12-5.

