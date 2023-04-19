DOUGLAS − Consecutive losses at home to Sahuarita Walden Grove on Thursday, April 13, Rio Rico on Friday, April 14, and the Safford Bulldogs on Monday, April 17, have extended the Douglas Bulldogs baseball team’s losing streak to five consecutive games, with two games left in their regular season and putting postseason playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Douglas lost to Safford 4-3, fell to Rio Rico 9-8 and was beaten by Walden Grove 12-5.
Against Safford, Douglas’ Benjamin Munguia scored when Aiden Rodriguez hit a hard grounder that led to an error, giving Douglas a 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 2-0 in the third when Jose Ivan Higuera scored on a Luis Gomez double.
Safford tied the game in the top half of the fourth inning and then added a run, taking a 3-2 lead and adding another run in the sixth.
Munguia’s run in the bottom half of the inning narrowed Safford’s lead to 4-3. Douglas had the tying run on second base when the final out was made.
Douglas had five hits. Higuera was 2-for-4, Munguia was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Isaac Ruiz-Higuera was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Gomez was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Isaac Montano, Gomez and Sergio Valenzuela pitched for Douglas, allowing Safford five hits, striking out four and walking three.
In the game with Rio Rico, the Hawks scored seven times in their final two at-bats to earn a 9-8 comeback win.
Douglas had a 7-2 lead going into the top of the sixth when Rio Rico rallied for five runs, tying the game at 7-7.
Douglas regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth but then gave up two runs to Rio Rico in the top of the seventh.
The Bulldogs outhit the Hawks 13-10 but were stymied by four errors. Munguia was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Gomez was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Jose Merino was 2-for-3 and Angel Martinez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Rodriguez, Robert Perez and Diego Rodriguez pitched, allowing 10 hits, striking out nine and walking two.
In the loss to Walden Grove, the Bulldogs never led, trailing 3-2 after the first inning and 7-2 going into the top of the fourth when Walden Grove scored four runs for a 11-2 lead.
Douglas had seven hits. Jose Higuera was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Gomez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Montano and Martinez pitched, giving up 15 hits while striking out three and walking five.
Douglas, 11-12-1 overall, 4-5 in conference, 3-5 in region, will be at Rio Rico April 20 for a rematch before concluding the regular season at home on Thursday, April 20, against Tucson Mica Mountain.
