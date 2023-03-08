The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team won two extra-inning ball games on back-to-back days, beating Tucson Empire 8-7 in eight innings on Friday, March 3, and Tucson Pueblo 3-2 in nine innings on Saturday, March 4.

Friday’s game with Empire was a night game at Copper King Stadium in Douglas. According to Gamechanger, which Douglas uses to keep its statistics, there were 15 errors, Empire having nine errors and Douglas six.

