The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team won two extra-inning ball games on back-to-back days, beating Tucson Empire 8-7 in eight innings on Friday, March 3, and Tucson Pueblo 3-2 in nine innings on Saturday, March 4.
Friday’s game with Empire was a night game at Copper King Stadium in Douglas. According to Gamechanger, which Douglas uses to keep its statistics, there were 15 errors, Empire having nine errors and Douglas six.
The Ravens jumped to a 4-0 lead and the Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game. Isaac Ruiz-Higuera had a two-RBI triple that scored Eduardo Martinez and Benjamin Munguia. Ruiz-Higuera scored on a Robert Perez double and Perez scored on an error.
Empire regained the lead at 5-4 in the top of the fourth but then allowed Douglas to tie the game at 5-5 when Martinez scored on a passed ball with two outs.
Each team scored twice in the sixth. Tied at 7-7 at the end of seven innings the non-region game moved to extra innings.
Douglas kept the Ravens off the board in the top of the eighth.
Higuera reached base in the Bulldogs' eighth and advanced to second and third on back-to-back bunts by Perez and Isaac Montano but was tagged out at home for the second out. Luis Gomez then delivered a clutch two-out hit that scored Perez with the winning run.
Aiden Rodriguez began the game on the mound for Douglas. He went five innings, gave up seven runs and five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Sergio Valenzuela pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run, no hits, walked one and struck out five.
Douglas had six hits. Higuera was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Munguia was 1-for-3 and Perez and Martinez each were 1-for-4.
The game finished shortly before 9 p.m. At approximately 6 a.m. the next morning the Bulldogs were on the bus headed to Tucson for its non-region game at Pueblo.
Douglas struck first with a run in the top of the first. Rodrigez smacked a two-out single and scored when Higuera followed with a base hit taking a 1-0 lead.
Pueblo tied the game scoring a run in the third inning.
Still tied at 1-1 after seven complete, the game moved into extra innings.
The Bulldogs had a single and two walks in the top half of the eighth but could not score. Pueblo went three up, three down in the bottom half of the inning.
Montano led off the ninth with a single and later scored when Jose Ivan Higuera hit a hard grounder that led to an error. With Higuera on first and Angel Martinez on third the Bulldogs perfectly executed the double steal which allowed Martinez to score as Higuera stole second, giving Douglas a 3-1 lead.
That additional run would be huge as Pueblo scored a run in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run on second when the final out was made.
Montano pitched 8⅓ innings, gave up two runs, four hits, walked two and struck out seven.
Luis Gustavo Gomez pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief and allowed no runs and no hits.
Looking back on the two extra-inning games Douglas coach Fabian Ochoa said it was a rollercoaster of emotions.
"It was upsetting and exciting," he said. "We had five errors combined in both games resulting in seven unearned runs which made those games much closer than they should have been. At the same time, we battled back and never put our heads down. We still have many things to fix and with the amount of talent that we have, I have confidence that our team will be ready for region play."
Douglas, 4-2-1 overall, has back-to-back road games this week beginning on Wednesday, March 8, at Buena followed by a road trip to Thatcher on Thursday, March 9.
