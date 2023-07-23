The Arizona state champion Douglas All-Stars beat the Anchorage, Alaska, All-Stars 13-3 on Friday and then were beaten 12-2 in five innings by the Pearl City, Hawaii, All-Stars Saturday morning at the Western Regional Intermediate baseball tournament in Nogales.
Douglas will play Idaho Sunday at 11 a.m. and concludes pool play on Monday at 5 p.m. against Washington.
Single-elimination play begins on Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the third place and championship game.
Against Hawaii, the Douglas hitters had a hard time connecting with Hawaii lefty starting pitcher Boston Schwager while being plagued by five errors.
Hawaii scored two runs in the top of the first inning and added three in the fourth. Two came on a two-run home run to right field, the other came on a solo home run to left, giving Hawaii a 5-0 lead.
Pearl City extended its lead to 12-0 in the top of the sixth handing Douglas its first loss of the tournament.
Douglas used five pitchers, beginning with Trase Rodriguez, who was followed by Isidro Pedroza, Emiliano Fimbres, Francisco Blanco and Ryan Leisure.
Douglas didn’t get its first hit until the bottom of the fifth when Esequiel Gonzales and Dylan Valenzuela each singled and a bases-loaded walk scored Fimbres. A balk scored Gonzales, making the score 12-2.
The game ended with Douglas leaving the bases loaded.
Gonzales and Valenzuela each hit 1-for-2 for Douglas.
Friday’s game with the Abbott-O-Rabbit All-Stars from Anchorage started 45 minutes late due to lighting.
Once play did begin Douglas scored four runs in the top of the first. Valenzuela had a two-run double and later scored on a passed ball.
Sebastian Avechuco’s run in the second gave Douglas a 5-0 lead.
Up 5-0 with one out in the third and a runner on third, another weather delay hit, pausing the game for an hour and 45 minutes.
When play resumes Douglas tacked on three more runs, increasing its lead to 8-0.
Alaska scored its first run of the game in the bottom half of the third.
Douglas used a five-run fifth inning to take a 13-1 lead. Gonzales hit a three-run inside the park home run, giving Douglas an 11-1 lead. Pedroza and Francisco Blanco each scored, extending the lead to 13-1.
Alaska scored its final two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Gonzales began the game on the mound for Douglas and pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out eight and walking one.
Trase Rodriguez pitched the fifth inning and allowed two runs, one hit and struck out two.
Leisure hit 2-for-2 for Douglas with an RBI. Avechuco was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Valenzuela was 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Gonzales was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and Ivan Martinez was 1-for-1 with three runs scored.
The game finished just before 9:30 p.m. with a second game between host Nogales and Hawaii still to be played. Hawaii won by the same score of 13-3.
Before the regional games began on Thursday the Douglas All-Stars took part in a welcoming parade in Nogales, which was followed by opening ceremonies where the team proudly displayed the Arizona state flag as well as the state championship banner it had won the previous week.
