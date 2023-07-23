The Arizona state champion Douglas All-Stars beat the Anchorage, Alaska, All-Stars 13-3 on Friday and then were beaten 12-2 in five innings by the Pearl City, Hawaii, All-Stars Saturday morning at the Western Regional Intermediate baseball tournament in Nogales.

Douglas will play Idaho Sunday at 11 a.m. and concludes pool play on Monday at 5 p.m. against Washington.

