The Douglas Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak Friday, beating the Vail Empire Ravens 27-14 at Armando de Lucas Stadium in Douglas.
The win was Douglas’ first Kino Region win of the season.
Senior running back Vicente Cardona got the scoring started on a 1-yard run in the closing seconds of the first quarter. The missed extra point gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.
Empire scored just before half and converted its extra point kick for a 7-6 lead.
In the third quarter Isaac Higuera picked off a Ravens pass and ran it back 75 yards for a score. Lucas Castillo’s extra point gave the lead back to Douglas at 13-7.
Later in the quarter John Beard had a 9-yard TD reception off a tipped pass and Castillo’s extra point increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-7.
Castillo later scored on a 41-yard TD pass from Aiden Rodriguez. His extra point kick gave Douglas a comfortable 27-7 lead with seven minutes left in the game.
Aiden Rodriguez was 8 of 11 passing for Douglas for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Emiliano Berthely had 28 carries for 119 yards: Cardona carried 16 times for 44 yards and a TD.
Berthely and Beard each had three receptions for 38 and 41 yards, respectively, with Beard having a TD. Castillo had two receptions for 47 yards and a score.
Cardona and Jason Hurtado led Douglas with five tackles each.
Higuera and Alex Corales each had an interception.
Douglas, 4-4 overall, 2-4 in conference, 1-2 in region, will play its final road game of the season Friday, Nov. 4 when it travels to Tucson Pueblo High School. Pueblo fell to Mica Mountain 22-14 Friday.
