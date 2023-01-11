Douglas beats Sahuarita; falls to Walden Grove By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jan 11, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Douglas' Frank Rodriguez goes to the hoop to score two points in the Bulldogs' Jan. 5 game with the Sahuarita Mustangs. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team beat the Sahuarita Mustangs 56-47 on Jan. 5 in the DHS gymnasium and then lost to the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves 77-70 Monday on the road.In the loss to Walden Grove the Bulldogs trailed 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 40-23 at the half.Douglas outscored Walden Grove 47-37 in the second half but the first half deficit proved to be too much to overcome.Juan Munoz, Max Felix and Elmer Maytorena each scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs. Colton Boone followed with 10, Emiliano Berthely had nine and Aiden Rodriguez eight.Against Sahuarita the Bulldogs used a 21-12 fourth-quarter run to overcome a first-half deficit.Douglas trailed the Mustangs 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 23-21 at the half. The teams were tied 35-35 going into the start of the fourth quarter.Munoz led Douglas with 14 points, Ezekiel Ovando followed with 11 and Boone had nine.Douglas, 5-8 overall, 1-4 in conference, 1-2 in the 4A Gila Region, hosts Rio Rico on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in a region game. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Bulldogs Sahuarita Mustangs Sport Juan Munoz Walden Grove First Half Max Felix Deficit Basketball Colton Boone Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pit Stop reigns king in the hamburger heaven of restaurants Disabled Army vet wants unleashed dog owners in Tompkins Park cited Mountain lion spotted near Pueblo Del Sol golf course, but search comes up empty Area homeowners grappling with skyrocketing insurance rates First Douglas basin AMA meeting revealed new requirements 2 human smuggling cases set for trial, settlement conference Ciscomani talks campaign promises during speaker of house process Campaign to recall Supervisor Crosby begins Ellis named CFO for Wick Communications Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Pit Stop reigns king in the hamburger heaven of restaurants Disabled Army vet wants unleashed dog owners in Tompkins Park cited Mountain lion spotted near Pueblo Del Sol golf course, but search comes up empty Area homeowners grappling with skyrocketing insurance rates First Douglas basin AMA meeting revealed new requirements 2 human smuggling cases set for trial, settlement conference Ciscomani talks campaign promises during speaker of house process Campaign to recall Supervisor Crosby begins Ellis named CFO for Wick Communications Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
