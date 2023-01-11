Douglas beats Sahuarita; falls to Walden Grove

Douglas' Frank Rodriguez goes to the hoop to score two points in the Bulldogs' Jan. 5 game with the Sahuarita Mustangs.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team beat the Sahuarita Mustangs 56-47 on Jan. 5 in the DHS gymnasium and then lost to the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves 77-70 Monday on the road.

In the loss to Walden Grove the Bulldogs trailed 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 40-23 at the half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments