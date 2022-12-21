DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s boys soccer team posted back-to-back wins last week, beating Nogales 4-2 in overtime on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Tucson Empire 2-1 on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The match with Empire was played at Empire High.
Elie Antillon’s goal in the first half gave Douglas a 1-0 lead at the half. Antillon added another goal in the second half to make the score 2-0. Empire scored late in the match.
Axel Cantua had four saves at goalie for Douglas.
“I am pleased with the effort and hard work from everyone on the team, not only the starters but also the players that are coming in from the bench,” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said. “They are not letting the intensity go down. We have been able to play consistent soccer for 80 minutes or more in case of overtime.”
In the match with Nogales at Armando de Lucas Stadium in Douglas, the Apaches struck first, scoring a goal 17 minutes in for a 1-0 lead.
Three minutes later Antillon scored off an assist from Alex Corrales, tying the match at 1-1 at the half.
Alexandro Orellan’s goal for Douglas off an assist from Kareen Rueda tied the match at 2-2.
Deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of regulation the match went to overtime which consisted of two 10-minute halves.
Jorge Abril’s goal off a penalty kick gave the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead. Diego Luevano’s unassisted goal later in the half gave Douglas a 4-2 lead.
Cantu had five saves in the match.
“The whole team played well,” Ramos said. “We increased the intensity during overtime and were able to control the game.”
Douglas, 5-5 overall, 1-0 in conference, will be off until Jan. 4 when it heads to Sierra Vista for a non-conference match with the Buena Colts.
