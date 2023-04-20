DOUGLAS — For the past four years Carlos Acosta has helped cheer for the Douglas Bulldogs he has worked hard to bring awareness to the endeavor and at the same time recruited other young men to come out for a sport he is extremely passionate about.
“When I first started cheering here, I was one of two guys on the squad,” he said. “This year I was one of nine.”
Acosta, who considers himself a trendsetter, said growing up he was involved in karate and the plan was to transition from that into wrestling upon entering high school.
“One day I went to an open gym for cheer; there was something about it that immediately got my attention and I found myself attracted to the competitive nature that comes with it, but nobody really talks about,” he said.
“It’s not really talked about how much hard work and dedication it takes to be a good cheerleader. There is so much more involved. You’re not just a good athlete, you also have to be a performer and most importantly you have to be a good leader. Your personality goes into what makes you a good cheerleader.”
Acosta works out regularly in the DHS weight room and has always had a weightlifting class on his school schedule.
“Weightlifting classes here are usually given to football and baseball players, the sports they consider that actually require weightlifting,” he said. “The first time I signed up for weightlifting the school counselors here gave me a separate class. They didn’t put me with what I consider the elite athletes in the school because I wasn’t considered part of that group.
“I went back and kind of demanded I be put in with those athletes because I’m just as strong. I can hang with them. I should be considered an athlete, too, because I can do many of the things they can do just as well.”
Acosta said when he first walked into his new weightlifting class it was hard fitting in but over time he proved himself to not only the students but also his strength and conditioning coach Hunter Long, the head football coach at DHS.
“He now sees me as an athlete and he holds me to such a high standard,” Acosta said. “I just had to prove myself to him and the other athletes that I can lift just as much as they can, and I can be just as fast. It just took me stepping out of my comfort zone.”
Acosta has been a regular participant in Douglas High School’s strength and conditioning summer program.
He says cheering on the other athletes is a lot of fun but the most fun he’s had has been at the Bisbee-Douglas football games.
“That game gets the most attention of probably all our games,” he said. “The years I have been able to cheer at that game has brought a different type of mentality. I always want to be on my best when I’m cheering but more so on those days. I want to perform my best stunts, my best tumbling, my best dances. I really enjoy the halftime performances. That’s when it seems the most eyes are on you. It’s pressure but that’s when I feel I’m at my best.”
Acosta says cheerleading is a combination of strength and agility.
“I’ve always pushed myself to be the best overall well-rounded cheerleader,” he said. “I’ve learned through cheerleading you can never be good enough. There is so much room to learn and improve. It seems like every day the skill gets crazier, and the standard gets higher.”
He admits he gets nervous but finds a way to push through.
“Carlos has the mindset of a champion,” said Andrea Barallardos, head coach of DHS Spiritline. “Not only does he have the determination to win but he has the determination to prepare himself and his teammates to win. He puts in the hard work all the time. That is what sets him apart.”
“I’ve really enjoyed having her as my coach,” Acosta said of Barallardos. “I’ve been a team captain for two years. She genuinely acknowledges my hard work. She has so much experience in the sport and has helped me get to where I am now.”
Acosta also runs track for DHS, competing in the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles.
“I ran track as a sophomore and again this year,” he said. “I did it more to keep myself in shape. I was never really a fan of running and I found it as yet another way to challenge myself. The track culture is so different than that of cheerleading.”
“He has been a hurdler since 2021, and he is a great athlete,” Douglas track coach Donna Savill said. “He analyzes what he may be doing wrong in terms of form and technique and works to make himself better. He follows directions without complaining and is always up to try something new. He is dedicated and is loved by his fellow hurdlers because he has an amazing attitude.”
Acosta says his favorite food is pizza and he likes listening to R&B music. One thing many people don’t know about him is that he is fluent in French and last year received a bronze medal in a national French competition.
He is a National Honor Society member and an officer with the Student Athlete Leadership Council.
Acosta, 18, the son of Carlos and Silvia Acosta of Douglas, will graduate from DHS in May as a three-time state champion. All three state titles came with the DHS squad who he considers his second family.
After high school Acosta plans on attending Gateway Community College in Phoenix where he will study physical therapy. He has an audition scheduled for May where he will try out for the Top Gun All-Stars, an elite cheerleading squad in Arizona that provides scholarship opportunities for its elite athletes.
“The cheerleading world is so big,” Acosta said. “I want to do great things in this sport where I can better showcase my skills.”
