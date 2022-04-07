Douglas Chargers changing name to Douglas Bulldogs

DOUGLAS — Officials with the Douglas Chargers Youth Football and Cheer League announced last week that they are undergoing a rebranding effort and will be changing their name to the Douglas Bulldogs.
The Chargers were formed in 1995 by then president Armando Aguilar and vice president Gary Vincent.
Because there was already a Bulldogs team in the conference, the Benson Bulldogs, Aguilar and Vincent were forced to pick another mascot name and became the Chargers. Several years ago, Benson changed its name to the Bobcats, making the Bulldogs name available.
Albert Ortiz, president of the Douglas Football and Cheer League, said this is the beginning of a new era and he’s hoping the community will support this transition.
“This has been long overdue,” he said. “A lot of parents and players have asked for some change. I feel the time is now to rejuvenate the program, the community, players, parents, coaches, everybody involved in the program.”
Ortiz announced the Douglas program joined a new program, Arizona Youth Football, which includes teams from Sierra Vista, Tucson, Sahuarita, Benson, Vail and Marana.
“We are part of a new charter called the Sonoran Desert American Youth Football and Cheer League,” he said. “Moving forward, starting today, we will be known as the Douglas Bulldogs. We will no longer be the Douglas Chargers.”
Ortiz said the Cochise County league felt the wrath of the pandemic last year and there was no county program. It was hard to come back from that. In order to get some games, the Chargers joined up with a Tucson/Phoenix organization that wasn’t ideal for them because of the travel.
“We dealt with some challenges, some growing pains in trying to come back,” he said. “We’re here to keep this program alive. It’s going to take the help of the community if we are to make this happen.”
Ortiz said changing the name is the easy part. It’s basically filling out a form, but the logistics of switching over to the Douglas Bulldogs is extensive.
“You’re talking about a complete new look all the way around beginning with the uniforms, colors and it’s not just football players it’s cheer uniforms,” he said. “Props that have been previously purchased that are Charger themed. It’s the pennies, the dollars it’s going to take to make the transition. Because of this we will incur a big expense we weren’t anticipating this year. Whether it was this year we made the switch or next year we knew this was not going to be an easy thing to do.”
Ortiz said Douglas will have some home games this season, but it’s not known how many. The first game is scheduled for Aug. 20. Registration began April 2 and runs through June 25. The fees are $170 for flag, for players ages 5-7; and $200 for the 9u, 11u and 13u divisions.
Cheer fees are $140 for all four divisions. Parents are asked when registering their child to bring their birth certificate and an updated sports physical for 2022.
“We won’t know what divisions we will play in until the beginning of June at the earliest,” Ortiz said. “A lot depends on registration. The fees went up $15 due to an increase in equipment, insurance. We are still the lowest in Cochise County I believe. We will still have the same payment plan, options available. We will still have raffle tickets applicants can sell to help with the registration fees.”
For information regarding registration dates, times and locations, direct message through the Facebook page, Douglas Youth Football & Cheer | Facebook or call 520-249-7711.
