Douglas’ Colton Boone qualifies for state

DOUGLAS — After missing out his freshman and sophomore years and coming up short by mere percentage points his junior year, Douglas High School senior Colton Boone has qualified for the Division II state golf tournament that will be played Nov. 2-3 at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course in Tucson.
According to Boone’s golf coach, Luis Canez, Colton was ranked third in the division and 11th in the state.
Division II boy’s teams who qualified for the state tournament were Oro Valley’s Ironwood Ridge, Tucson’s Catalina Foothills, Sabino and Salpointe and Vail Cienega.
Three other golfers, Noah Castro of Rio Rico, Caden Streeter, of Marana Mountain View and Ethan McWilliams of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, in addition to Boone received at-large invites.
Boone is reportedly the lone Cochise County golfer to qualify for state this year.
“It’s exciting,” Boone said. “It’s nice knowing that all my hard work paid off. After just missing out last year I was determined to qualify this year. I’ve been out here pretty much every day putting in the work. I’m happy knowing all that hard work paid off.”
The DHS golfer said the one thing that he’s done differently from last year to this year is putting in more practice time improving his game.”
Boone said he’s excited to go to state and plans on going, doing the best he can and see what happens.
“He deserves this,” Douglas’ golf coach Luis Canez said. “This is such an amazing accomplishment. It was last year around this time that he didn’t qualify by .3 strokes. He was so disappointed. After that I would see him out here almost every day practicing and practicing. He did that for months.”
Boone has been Douglas’ top golfer all season and went from shooting 3 over par to 2 over par.
“To be able to do that shows great improvement,” the coach said.
The Bulldogs, who had two matches rained out, picked up an additional match Thursday at Desert View which is more than anything else being played for fun, the coach said, since the state qualifiers have already been announced.
Douglas High School’s golf team concluded its regular season, posting dual match wins over Nogales and Rio Rico. Oct. 5 and 6.
The two wins give Douglas a regular season match record of 8-1, something Canez says hasn’t been done in quite some time.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, Douglas hosted Rio Rico, a team that had lost just one match going into the match with the Bulldogs. It was Senior Night for Douglas as Boone, Aiden Rodriguez, Ricky Byrd and Fatima Rodriguez were honored after the match, which Douglas won 163-173.
The 163 was a season low for the Bulldogs and was seven strokes better than the previous season low the Bulldogs shot the day before in a 170-187 win over Nogales.
“Rio Rico was 11-1 before this match, so this was their second loss of the season,” Canez said. “It was Senior Night and I guess our players were inspired and shot great. Both of our top players had great rounds, Colton 38 and Aiden 39. It was nice to see Robert Rodriguez shoot 41. And Dominick, too, with a 45. Robert, Dominick (Mendoza), and Anthony (Novoa) will be the top three players for next year’s team, and they are capable of shooting good rounds. They just need to be more consistent, so we need to continue to work during the offseason, and next summer, to get them ready. Our overall record is 8-1, which is a great achievement for this year’s team. Way better than (I) expected.”
Against Nogales, Boone shot 37 to lead Douglas. Aiden Rodriguez shot a 42, Robert Rodriguez a 44, Novoa a 47 and Mendoza a 48.
