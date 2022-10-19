Douglas’ Colton Boone qualifies for state

Douglas High School golfer Colton Boone has qualified for this year's Division II state golf tournament that will be played Nov. 2-3 at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course in Tucson.

DOUGLAS — After missing out his freshman and sophomore years and coming up short by mere percentage points his junior year, Douglas High School senior Colton Boone has qualified for the Division II state golf tournament that will be played Nov. 2-3 at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course in Tucson.

According to Boone’s golf coach, Luis Canez, Colton was ranked third in the division and 11th in the state.

