DOUGLAS − Douglas High School's cross country teams kicked off their season Wednesday, Sept 6, with a dual meet race against the Sahuarita Mustangs.Douglas did not field a complete boys or girls team and was defeated by Sahurita.The girls race had just seven runners, five from Douglas, two from Sahuarita.Douglas senior Mercedes Rangel was the overall female winner with a time of 25:24. DHS' Ana Bojorquez was second in 26:05.The boys race had 14 runners and was won by Douglas' Israel Salcido in 22:17.Kaleb Peterson finished eighth for the Bulldogs finishing with a time of 26:25. Sasha Soto placed 14th with a time of 43:43.Douglas will be competing in the 44th Annual Willcox High School Cross Country Invitational Thursday afternoon at the Coronado Vineyards in Willcox.
