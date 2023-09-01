The Douglas Bulldogs edged the Bisbee Pumas 39-38 Friday night in Douglas in what was the 153rd meeting between these two schools keeping The Pick in Douglas for a third straight year.
Bisbee coaches, players and fans are upset that two of the five officials calling this rivalry game were residents of Douglas and made several calls that impacted the game one of which was the denial of a 2-point conversion that would have given Bisbee a 29-28 lead and instead left Douglas with a 28-27 lead.
The ref said the player was stopped short of the endzone while Bisbee coaches argue the player broke the plane of the endzone and had scored.
At the end of the game a brief scuffle between the two teams took place on the field but was quickly broken up by coaches for both teams as well as security at the game.
Bulldog legend Gib Dawson was honored at half with the renaming and dedication of the field to Gib Dawson Field at Armando DeLucas Stadium. Two of his sons as well as a daughter were in town for the ceremony.
In other Cochise County football action Friday, Buena High School improved to 2-0 after beating Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 35-20.
Tombstone shutout San Carlos 48-0 improving to 2-0; Morenci shutout Benson 35-0 dropping the Bobcats to 1-2; Willcox dropped to 0-3 after losing to Show Low 48-19.
St. David suffered its first loss of the season falling to Bagdad 29-7 and Elfrida Valley Union beat Baboquivari 50-48 for its first win of the season.
More on all these games will be on the Herald/Review website on Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.