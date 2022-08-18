Purchase Access

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Elks Lodge #955 on 10th Street held its annual Soccer Shoot on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Airport Park.

“We had 51 participants in this year’s event,” event organizer Ken Nelson said. “The day was hot and so was the competition. Several of our divisions had to go to shootout tiebreakers. We had (10) winners take their respective divisions and will represent Douglas and our lodge at the South District Shoot at Jesse Owens Park on Oct. 9.”

