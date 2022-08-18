DOUGLAS — The Douglas Elks Lodge #955 on 10th Street held its annual Soccer Shoot on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Airport Park.
“We had 51 participants in this year’s event,” event organizer Ken Nelson said. “The day was hot and so was the competition. Several of our divisions had to go to shootout tiebreakers. We had (10) winners take their respective divisions and will represent Douglas and our lodge at the South District Shoot at Jesse Owens Park on Oct. 9.”
The winners were U8 Girls: Jizzelle Godoy; U8 Boys: Angel Blaine; U10 Girls: Mila Villalobos; U10 Boys: Iker Valencia; U12 Girls: Brianna Munoz; U12 Boys: Jordan Romero; U14 Girls: Jessica Quijada; U14 Boys: Dominic Andrade; U16 Girls: Jhie Acosta; U16 Boys: Sebastian McGrew.
Godoy and McGrew are repeat winners, having won the local contest last year.
“I would like to thank AYSO (America Youth Soccer Organization) for making our event such a success every year,” Nelson said. “We appreciate all the volunteers that came out to assist from Douglas High School, AYSO, Elks Lodge 955 and the community that helped make this event possible. We would like to also thank DJ Tech-FX Jonathan Keat for his generous donation of his time and equipment.
“Thank you to the city of Douglas for the use of the park and ramadas and to Sally Frankel, the South District Youth Activities Chair, who assisted at our shoot today. We will be rooting for all our winners as they compete at district and cheering them on to advance to the state shoot in November. Our winners today will have the opportunity to advance all the way to a national title.”
