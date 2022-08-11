Douglas Elks to hold soccer shootout Saturday

Dylan Valenzuela of Douglas demonstrates his skills at last year's soccer shootout in Douglas. 

 Herald/Review file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS − Cochise County’s youth are being invited to Douglas Saturday, Aug. 13, to compete in the Douglas Elks Lodge #955 Soccer Shootout.

Registration for the free event, which takes place at Airport Park on Airport Road, begins at 7 a.m. The shootout will start at 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments