Douglas girls basketball beat Palo Verde for first win

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls basketball team defeated the Tucson Palo Verde Titans 66-20 on Friday, Dec. 2, in the DHS gym, picking up its first win of the season.
Sophomore Scarlette Ruiz led Douglas with 13 points. Senior Karolina Padilla followed with 11 and junior Corazon Santana had 10.
Douglas led Palo Verde 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 33-18 at the half.
The Bulldogs outscored the Titans 20-4 in the third quarter taking a 53-22 lead.
On Monday, Dec. 5, the Bulldogs hosted Tucson Pueblo in their third game in five days. The Warriors prevailed 48-36. Pueblo outscored Douglas every quarter except the fourth when each team scored nine points. The Bulldogs trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 23-17 at the half.
Padilla led Douglas with 16 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Evelyn Gonzales followed with eight points.
“We fought hard,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said. “Girls are starting to learn how to play together. Our defense is slowly getting better.”
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Douglas lost at Thatcher 63-39.
Padilla scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Freshman Carolina Anguiano and sophomore Evelyn Gonzalez each scored six points.
Thatcher led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-15 at the half.
The Eagles outscored Douglas 22-14 in the third, taking a 49-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Douglas, 1-4 overall, 0-2 in conference, has back-to-back road games Dec. 13-14 taking on Nogales and Buena.
