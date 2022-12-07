Douglas girls basketball beat Palo Verde for first win

Douglas' Scarlette Ruiz, center, and Karolina Padilla, right, battle Pueblo's Nevaeh Sandoval for the rebound Monday night in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls basketball team defeated the Tucson Palo Verde Titans 66-20 on Friday, Dec. 2, in the DHS gym, picking up its first win of the season.

Sophomore Scarlette Ruiz led Douglas with 13 points. Senior Karolina Padilla followed with 11 and junior Corazon Santana had 10.

