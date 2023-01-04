Douglas High School’s girls basketball team spent the week after Christmas playing four games in two days at the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout in Tucson, posting a 1-3 record.
Douglas beat Vail Cienega 55-40 the first game of the tournament and then lost to Flowing Wells 61-30; Sunnyside 50-36 and Nogales 55-25.
Douglas played the tournament minus its best player, Karolina Padilla, who is 14th in the state 1A-6A averaging 19.5 points per game.
In the Dec. 29 game with Nogales, the Bulldogs found themselves in a hole early and never could recover, trailing 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, 33-11 at the half and then was outscored by the Apaches 15-5 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Carolina Anguiano led Douglas with seven points. Junior Corazon Santana and sophomore Dana Pena each had five.
The game with Sunnyside was played earlier in the day on Dec. 29. The Bulldogs fell behind 20-5 in the first quarter. Douglas picked up the offensive tempo the next three quarters, outscoring Sunnyside 31-30, but the first quarter deficit proved too much to overcome.
Sophomore Keyra Espinosa scored 22 for the Bulldogs.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Douglas faced host Flowing Wells and was defeated 61-30.
Flowing Wells allowed the Bulldogs to score just two points in the first quarter while scoring 23.
The Caballeros outscored Douglas 12-11 in the second quarter.Espinosa led Douglas with 11 points while sophomore Scarlette Ruiz scored 10.
In the opening win over Cienega on Dec. 28, Douglas led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, 25-17 at the half and 40-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Ruiz scored 21 points for Douglas and sophomore Evelyn Gonzalez had 16.
“We played a lot of good teams, and our younger players got some great experience,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said. “They battled the best they could. We finished eighth out of 16 teams.”
Douglas, 10-8 overall, 0-2 in conference, returns to regular season play this week. The Bulldogs hosted Tucson Amphitheater on Tuesday in the 4A Gila Region opener and will be at Sahuarita on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.