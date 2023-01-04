Douglas High School’s girls basketball team spent the week after Christmas playing four games in two days at the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout in Tucson, posting a 1-3 record.

Douglas beat Vail Cienega 55-40 the first game of the tournament and then lost to Flowing Wells 61-30; Sunnyside 50-36 and Nogales 55-25.

