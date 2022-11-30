Douglas girls drop basketball opener

Douglas' Karolina Padilla finds herself swarmed by Safford players as she attempts to put up a shot in the first half of the Bulldogs' season opener Nov. 22.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls basketball team kicked off its season Tuesday, Nov. 22, losing to the Safford Bulldogs 67-59 in the Douglas High School gym.

Douglas led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 19-7 in the second as Safford led 32-21 at the half.

