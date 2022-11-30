Douglas girls drop basketball opener By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Nov 30, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Douglas' Karolina Padilla finds herself swarmed by Safford players as she attempts to put up a shot in the first half of the Bulldogs' season opener Nov. 22. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls basketball team kicked off its season Tuesday, Nov. 22, losing to the Safford Bulldogs 67-59 in the Douglas High School gym.Douglas led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 19-7 in the second as Safford led 32-21 at the half.Douglas outscored Safford 38-35 the second half but the second quarter deficit was too much to overcome.Senior Karolina Padilla led Douglas with 25 points. Junior Corazon Santana and sophomore Evelyn Gonzalez followed with 12.“Hard fought game,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said. “Safford was more physical and in better shape. We need to work on our conditioning and rebounding.”Douglas hosted Tucson Flowing Wells on Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be at Thatcher on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will host Tucson Palo Verde on Friday, Dec. 2. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Safford Bulldogs Sport Opener Evelyn Gonzalez Karolina Padilla Clint Hill Basketball Team Corazon Santana Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Back into the land of the living Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Judd, Crosby again delay canvass Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Witnesses describe shooting at RV business in Huachuca City Bisbee boys, girls win Boyd Baker Tournament Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 2 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Back into the land of the living Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Judd, Crosby again delay canvass Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Witnesses describe shooting at RV business in Huachuca City Bisbee boys, girls win Boyd Baker Tournament COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
