Douglas High School’s girls basketball team closed out the season Friday, Feb. 3, topping the Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, the 4A Gila Region champions who are state playoff bound, 75-45 at Mica Mountain.
Friday’s win was Douglas’ fifth straight and avenged an earlier 73-63 overtime loss against the Thunderbolts. It was not enough to get the Bulldogs, who finished 27th in the rankings, into the 4A state tournament.
Douglas led Mica Mountain 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 32-23 at the half.
The Bulldogs used a 19-9 third quarter run to increase their lead 51-32 heading into the fourth quarter where Douglas outscored the Thunderbolts 24-13.
Senior Karolina Padilla finished her career with a double-double scoring a game high 28 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. In three years, Padilla scored 924 points, had 527 rebounds, 257 steals, 214 assists and 54 blocks. Douglas did not play basketball her sophomore year due to COVID-19.
Junior Corazon Santana scored 12 points for Douglas, sophomore Keyra Espinosa 10 and sophomore Dana Pena nine.
“Girls ended the season with a bang defeating the only team from the Gila Region to make it into the state playoffs,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said. “The girls really came together as a team. I would like to thank everyone who supported these young ladies all year long.”
The Bulldogs, who wound up third in the Gila Region, finished 17-11 overall, 7-5 in conference, 7-3 in region.
