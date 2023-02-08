Douglas High School’s girls basketball team closed out the season Friday, Feb. 3, topping the Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, the 4A Gila Region champions who are state playoff bound, 75-45 at Mica Mountain.

Friday’s win was Douglas’ fifth straight and avenged an earlier 73-63 overtime loss against the Thunderbolts. It was not enough to get the Bulldogs, who finished 27th in the rankings, into the 4A state tournament.

