DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls basketball team bounced back from a disappointing 52-48 loss to the Sahuarita Mustangs on Thursday, Jan. 5, by topping the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves 72-18 Monday in the DHS gymnasium.
Monday’s game marked the return of DHS senior Karolina Padilla, who missed the previous two games as well as a tournament due to undisclosed reasons. Padilla scored a game-high 17 points.
Douglas led Walden Grove 10-2 three minutes into game en route to a 22-4 first quarter lead.
The Bulldogs outscored the Red Wolves 27-8 in the second quarter taking a 49-12 lead at the half.
Douglas used a 17-0 third quarter surge to lead 66-12 going into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Scarlette Ruiz followed Padilla by scoring 14 points, sophomore Evelyn Gonzalez had 12, sophomore Keyra Espinosa chipped in 10 and sophomore Dana Pena contributed nine.
“Girls played hard,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said. “Whole second half was a running clock requested by the Walden Grove coach, which we gladly accepted.”
In the loss to Sahuarita, Douglas used a 21-7 second quarter run to overcome a 12-9 first quarter deficit and take a 30-19 lead at the half.
The Mustangs used a 22-11 burst in the third quarter to regain the lead and tie the game at 41-41 going into the fourth quarter. Sahuarita outscored Douglas 11-7 coming away with a four-point win.
Ruiz led Douglas with 15 points, Espinosa followed with 13 and Corazon Santana had 11.
Douglas, 12-9 overall, 2-3 in conference and 2-1 in the 4A Kino Region, is on the road Wednesday, Jan. 11, taking on the Rio Rico Hawks in a region game.
