DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls basketball team bounced back from a disappointing 52-48 loss to the Sahuarita Mustangs on Thursday, Jan. 5, by topping the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves 72-18 Monday in the DHS gymnasium.

Monday’s game marked the return of DHS senior Karolina Padilla, who missed the previous two games as well as a tournament due to undisclosed reasons. Padilla scored a game-high 17 points.

