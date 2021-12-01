TUCSON — Despite not having played in nearly two years, the Douglas High School girls soccer team had a respectable showing at the Amphi Panther Soccer Tournament, going 3-1-1, falling to Sahuarita 7-0 in the championship match.
Douglas won its first two matches of the tournament, beating host Amphi 9-0 and Tucson Empire 8-0 before tying Nogales 3-3 on Nov. 24.
The tournament took a break Thanksgiving Day. Play resumed on Friday with Douglas beating Tucson Flowing Wells 5-1, placing the Bulldogs in the tournament finals against a Sahuarita team that had outscored its opposition 15-1 the previous four matches.
“Sahuarita is a really good team,” Douglas coach Mario Romero said. “They have a lot of players back from when we last played them two years ago. We hung in there the first half. We were down 3-0. In the second half, we had some defensive breakdowns which they were able to capitalize on and the flood gates opened. Even though we lost, I was proud of these girls and how they performed.”
Sahuarita outshot Douglas 31-1. Goalie Mia Ramirez had 12 saves.
“They were shooting all over the place,” Romero said. “We were fortunate many of their shots were off the mark. The ones that they did score were pretty much within the box area in close range.”
Romero saw a lot of good things from the team, but also items they need to work on in preparation for next week’s regular season matches against Buena on Dec. 7 and at Nogales on Dec. 9.
Romero said senior Venecia Torres scored 11 goals for Douglas and freshman Haily Barco had nine.
“I was surprised they were able to score that many goals these first few games in the tournament,” he said. “I’m super proud of them. We put on over 1,000 miles making those up and back trips to Tucson Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Prior to the match with Sahuarita, Douglas faced Flowing Wells and needed a win by two goals or more in order to advance to the championship match.
“This was a real tight battle,” Romero said. “We actually had to come from behind. We were down 1-0. The Nogales girls were on the sidelines rooting for Flowing Wells. Had we lost, they would have played Sahuarita. We just needed a 2-1 win for us to advance. I think Nogales cheering for Flowing Wells motivated our girls.”
In the 45th minute Barco scored, tying the match at 1-1.
Milan Hunt, another freshman, scored for Douglas in the 57th minute. Torres scored the next three goals, giving the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead.
Romero said he likes what he’s seeing from this squad and feels the freshmen are going to adjust better than he expected.
“This helped us get some confidence,” he said. “For many of these girls, this was their first-ever varsity experience. I was impressed. Sahuarita showed us what we still need to work on. They’re the team to beat within our region”
Sahuarita comes to Douglas for a rematch in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.