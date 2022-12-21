Douglas girls soccer still looking for first win

Douglas' Karla Burgos battles Olivia Hutchings of Empire for the ball Dec. 14 in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls soccer team played three matches in three days last week, losing all three to drop to 0-5.

Douglas fell to Tucson Flowing Wells 1-0 Thursday, Dec. 15, in Tucson; lost 3-2 to Vail Empire at Douglas High School on Dec. 14; and came up short in a 2-1 overtime loss to Nogales at Nogales on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments