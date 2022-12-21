Douglas girls soccer still looking for first win

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s girls soccer team played three matches in three days last week, losing all three to drop to 0-5.
Douglas fell to Tucson Flowing Wells 1-0 Thursday, Dec. 15, in Tucson; lost 3-2 to Vail Empire at Douglas High School on Dec. 14; and came up short in a 2-1 overtime loss to Nogales at Nogales on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The match with Flowing Wells was 0-0 at halftime.
The Caballeros’ goal came in the second half.
Douglas outshot Flowing Wells 10-6. Mia Ramirez had three saves at goal for the Bulldogs.
Douglas coach Mario Romero said the team had just 12 players.
“Neither team could score, I don’t know if it was due to three games in a row,” Romero said. “We came out flat the entire game. We had several opportunities to score but were unsuccessful. It wasn’t until the last three minutes of the match when we had a defensive breakdown that Flowing Wells was able to find the back of the net and come away victorious against us.”
Against Empire the match was tied 1-1 at the half as Dominique Munoz scored in the 34th minute.
Empire outscored Douglas 2-1 the second half as Karla Burgos scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.
Douglas outshot Empire 13-12. Ramirez recorded seven saves.
“The girls really played well and fought the whole night,” Romero said. “We are down several players with injuries, so I was very pleased with my girls this evening.”
Against Nogales, Munoz’s goal in the 26th minute gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at the half.
Nogales tied the match and forced overtime.
Douglas returns to action Wednesday, Jan. 4, hosting the Buena Colts at 6 p.m. in Douglas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.