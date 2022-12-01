DOUGLAS − It’s been six years since the Douglas High School girls basketball team qualified for the state playoffs.
In 2015 Douglas had the 21st seed at state and lost 70-37 to 12th-seeded Maricopa in the first round.
A return trip to state is long overdue and that’s the goal for the team as it prepares for the season.
Clint Hill returns as head coach. Assisting him are Poncho Acosta and Tony Vasquez.
“I am a former Bulldog; graduated in 1980,” said Hill. “Played for Paul Denham. Started coaching girls basketball at DHS for Vicente Cardona in 1989 been here since at different levels.
“Acosta, a DHS alumnus, also played for Paul Denham then continued on to play college basketball at Cochise and Western New Mexico He has 20-plus years of coaching experience. Volunteer coach Tony Vasquez has been with my program for over 20 years. He is a vital asset (and) also a former Bulldog.”
Douglas was 7-10 overall last year, 5-7 in conference and 3-7 in the 4A Gila Region, finishing in fifth place.
Leading the team will be Karolina Padilla, who according to Hill can play all five positions. Also returning is junior Corazon Santana and sophomores Keyra Espinoza, Dana Pena and Scarlette Ruiz.
“All have varsity playing experience,” he said.
Kairi Watson a senior transfer student from Nevada, is expected to help along with juniors Abigail Marin-Margaillan and Alexa Hernandez, both of whom have junior varsity experience along with sophomore Julissa Quijada and freshmen Alejandra Hernandez and Carolina Anguiano.
Team speed and varsity experience will be key this season, Hill said, adding that his players have worked hard in the offseason improving their skills in the Flowing Wells summer league and open gym.
“Our main concern is getting the players into playing shape,” Hill said.
Looking at the Gila Region Hill did not select a preseason favorite and said, “I feel we have the capability to compete for the region title this year as we are improving daily as a team.”
Douglas kicked off its season Nov. 22 against Safford and lost 67-59. On Nov. 29 the Bulldogs hosted Flowing Wells and will be at Thatcher Dec. 1.
Douglas will play in two tournaments in December, the Benson Holiday Tournament Dec. 15-17 and the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout Dec. 28-29.
