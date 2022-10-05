Douglas golf team's winning streak snapped by Marana By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas High School’s golf team had its winning streak snapped in a triangular match Sept. 27 in Marana.Marana shot 164 and Douglas 178. Tucson High played with just three golfers and did not score.Senior Colton Boone led the Bulldogs once again, shooting a 37.Anthony Novoa followed with a 45, Dominik Mendoza 47, Robert Rodriguez 49, Bernardo Morales 50, Ricky Byrd 56 and Alejandro Lechuga 60.The Wednesday, Sept. 28, match against Nogales and Walden Grove was rained out for a second time after a few holes were played.Douglas closes its regular season this week with back-to-back home matches against Nogales on Oct. 5 and Rio Rico Oct. 6. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Winning Streak Marana Douglas High School Golf Sport Anthony Novoa Tucson High Team Colton Boone Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Cannabis dispensary set to open in Sierra Vista on Saturday More parents come forward about harassment at Buena High Accused Tombstone pedophile targeted boys from broken homes, prosecutors say Hand counting of county ballots to be discussed Bisbee singer wows TV judges, advances on 'The Voice' Douglas suffers first loss on homecoming Willcox, Douglas aquifer conditions discussed Parkland presentations Douglas native unveils new clothing line at Cochise County Fair Citizens object to appointment of Montgomery to district fire board seat COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.