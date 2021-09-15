If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — Douglas High School’s golf team knocked off Tucson Sahuaro and Rio Rico in a triangular match Monday at 49er Country Club.
According to Douglas coach Luis Canez, The Bulldogs shot a 90 while Sahuaro had a 103 and Rio Rico a 104.
“We only took the scores for our No. 1 and 2 players,” he said. “Colton Boon was the medalist of the match with a score of 40 and Robert Rodriguez with 50. All the teams were shorthanded and since Dominic Mendoza got a little sick (from the heat), we decided to only take the top two scores.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 8 Douglas faced Walden Grove and Vail Cienega in a three-way match at del Lago Golf Club in Vail.
Cienega won the match with a score of 172; Walden Grove followed with 238 and Douglas shot 240.
“The kids were not prepared for this course,” Canez said. “It’s more like target golf. We lost a lot of golf balls today. It’s a true desert golf course, probably the hardest course we will play all year.”
Boone shot a 44, Rodriguez 63, Mendoza 64 and Ricky Byrd 69.
The Bulldog golfers are back in action on Wednesday hosting Nogales and Flowing Wells at the Douglas Golf Course. On Thursday Douglas is back in Tucson for a rematch with Sahuaro at 49er.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.