Douglas golf wins second straight match By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 13, 2023 Douglas High School's golf team won its second straight match Wednesday, Sept. 6, beating Nogales and Sahuarita in a triangular match that was played at Tubac Golf Resort.Douglas shot a 191, Nogales 213 and Sahuarita 226.Anthony Novoa led Douglas with a 46. Robert Rodriguez Jr. and Bernardo Morales followed with scores of 47. Dominick Mendoza and Gilbert Smith each recorded scores of 51.Douglas was scheduled to host Tucson's Desert View and Sunnyside High School. Heavy rain and lightning postponed that match, which has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18.The Bulldogs return to the golf course on Wednesday, Sept. 13, taking on Tucson Cholla.
