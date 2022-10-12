DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s golf team concluded its regular season last week, posting dual match wins over Nogales and Rio Rico.
The two wins give Douglas a regular season match record of 8-1, something Douglas’ golf coach Luis Canez says hasn’t been done in quite some time.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, Douglas hosted Rio Rico, a team that had lost just one match going into the match with the Bulldogs. It was Senior Night for Douglas as Colton Boone, Aiden Rodriguez, Ricky Byrd and Fatima Rodriguez were honored after the match, which Douglas won 163-173.
The 163 was a season low for the Bulldogs, who are now waiting to see if Boone and Rodriguez qualify for state. The 163 was seven strokes better than the previous season low the Bulldogs shot the day before in a 170-187 win over Nogales.
“Rio Rico was 11-1 before this match, so this was their second loss of the season,” Canez said. “It was Senior Night and I guess our players were inspired and shot great. Both of our top players had great rounds, Colton 38 and Aiden 39. It was nice to see Robert Rodriguez shoot 41. And Dominick, too, with a 45. Robert, Dominick (Mendoza), and Anthony (Novoa) will be the top three players for next year's team, and they are capable of shooting good rounds. They just need to be more consistent, so we need to continue to work during the offseason, and next summer, to get them ready. Our overall record is 8-1, which is a great achievement for this year's team. Way better than (I) expected.”
Against Nogales, Boone shot 37 to lead Douglas. Aiden Rodriguez shot a 42, Robert Rodriguez a 44, Novoa a 47 and Mendoza a 48.
Douglas had two of its matches canceled this season due to weather. Canez is working to find a replacement match that will hopefully increase Boone’s and Aiden’s chances of making it to state.
