DOUGLAS — Thursday, Nov. 10, was Senior Night at Douglas High School and the Bulldogs wrapped up their football season, hosting the Casa Grande Vista Grande Spartans.

Douglas, 4-6 overall, 2-6 in conference, 1-4 in region, was out of the playoff picture and playing for pride. Vista Grande jumped out to an early lead and came away with a 56-26 win.

