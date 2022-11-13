DOUGLAS — Thursday, Nov. 10, was Senior Night at Douglas High School and the Bulldogs wrapped up their football season, hosting the Casa Grande Vista Grande Spartans.
Douglas, 4-6 overall, 2-6 in conference, 1-4 in region, was out of the playoff picture and playing for pride. Vista Grande jumped out to an early lead and came away with a 56-26 win.
It was the final drive of the 2022 season that the Douglas players and coaches will remember.
Down 56-18, the Bulldogs drove 60 yards and scored a touchdown with one second remaining when Aiden Rodriguez, playing in his last football game at DHS, connected with fellow senior Jacob Saavedra for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Rodriguez then scored the successful 2-point conversion.
The game got off to a rough start when the Bulldogs fumbled the ball over to Vista Grande on the first play of the game.
The Spartans needed just three plays to move 29 yards and score. The missed extra point left Vista Grade with a 6-0 lead.
Douglas came back on its possession, and aided by a couple of penalties against the Spartans, one of which a roughing the passer penalty, moved inside the 10, settling for a Lucas Castillo 26-yard field goal, making the score 6-3.
In the second quarter Rodriguez was intercepted and four plays later Vista Grande scored, taking a 12-3 lead. An 80-yard TD run and a successful 2-point conversion by the Spartans following a three-plays-and-punt series gave Vista Grande a 20-3 lead at the half.
The Spartans scored on their first possession of the second half and again converted the 2-point conversion, increasing their lead to 28-3.
Freshman Ivan Higuera ran the ensuing kickoff back 85 yards for a TD, bringing some life to the Bulldogs.
Vista Grande responded however with a TD of its own and led 34-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Senior Vicente Cardona’s TD run, which was followed by Emiliano Berthely’s 2-point conversion carry, made the score 34-18.
The Spartans then proceeded to score three times in a two-minute stretch taking a 56-18 lead.
The second score was off an interception of Rodriguez. The ball bounced off the receiver’s hands and into the hands of a Vista Grande player who ran it back 45 yards for the score.
The third Spartans TD halted the game for 30 minutes. Douglas’ defensive back Lucas Castillo collided with Vista Grande’s Luis Castillo in the end zone as Luis Castillo was scoring. Lucas Castillo displayed movement in both his hands, arms and legs but was in obvious pain, and Douglas’ athletic staff called for an ambulance. Castillo was immobilized, placed on a backboard, loaded into the ambulance and taken to the Copper Queen Emergency Department. An update on his status was not available at press time Saturday.
When play resumed the Bulldogs proceeded to battle, scoring the TD.
Stats for Douglas from the game were not posted on MaxPreps as of deadline Saturday.
All-Region honors for the 4A Kino are expected to be announced this week.
