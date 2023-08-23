DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs will have a new quarterback this season who should complement the offense, providing hope for what could be a state playoff contending team.

Hunter Long, who is beginning his fifth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, is 9-20 since taking over the program in 2019. Last year was his best year as Douglas went 4-6 overall, 1-4 in the Kino Region. Long was born and raised in Douglas. He graduated from DHS in 2011 and finished his high school career as a first team All-State selection as a linebacker and was the Gila Region Player of the Year. He played junior college football at Victor Valley College in Victorville, California, as a linebacker and defensive end.

