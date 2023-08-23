DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs will have a new quarterback this season who should complement the offense, providing hope for what could be a state playoff contending team.
Hunter Long, who is beginning his fifth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, is 9-20 since taking over the program in 2019. Last year was his best year as Douglas went 4-6 overall, 1-4 in the Kino Region. Long was born and raised in Douglas. He graduated from DHS in 2011 and finished his high school career as a first team All-State selection as a linebacker and was the Gila Region Player of the Year. He played junior college football at Victor Valley College in Victorville, California, as a linebacker and defensive end.
“Following my juco career, I walked on at the University of Arizona and played under Rich Rodriguez as a defensive lineman where we won the 2014 Pac-12 South championship,” he said.
Assisting him this year are: Sergio Rivera, quarterbacks; Andres Moreno, offensive line; Mario Hurtado, defensive line; Daniel Castillo, wide receivers/defensive backs and special teams; Uriel Cortez, wide receivers and defensive backs; Guy Hudson, junior varsity running backs and linebackers; Frankie Morales, junior varsity running backs and linebackers; Lawrence Castillo, junior varsity offensive and defensive line; Adalberto Valencia, junior varsity offensive and defensive line; and Zack Jensen, junior varsity strength and conditioning.
Quarterbacking the team will be sophomore Ivan Higuera, who the coach says is extremely athletic.
“He’s quite possibly the best and most dynamic athlete I’ve seen, which is saying something given the other two I mentioned previously,” Long said. “Ivan is a natural at the position with great arm strength and his speed and elusiveness adds another dimension to our offense. He’s a youngster but carries himself much more maturely than most at his age so we look to see big things coming from him and should be a household name by his senior year.”
Long says he has six returners coming back on offense and six on defense.
Senior Emiliano Berthely, who won an Ed Doherty Award Medallion for his performance against Cholla last season, was a first team all-region honoree last year. He will see action at running back, wide receiver and defensive back.
“(He) has been very active in various college recruiting camps over the summer,” Long said. “Berthely is as talented as they come and has a very high football IQ for his positions. He’s a competitor, led our offense last season in both rushing yards and receiving yards and has the ability of being able to make a huge play at any second.”
Senior Isaac Higuera, who received first team all-region honors as an offensive and defensive lineman and punter, also was a second team all-region honoree as a receiver and tight end. Also back are seniors Lucas Castillo, Luis Bacaparra and Kenyon Watson and juniors Kenny Nelson and Jason Hurtado.
Castillo, who plays wide receiver, defensive back and is the Bulldogs kicker, suffered a sprained neck in the season finale home loss to Vista Grande of Casa Grande. He is back this season showing no side effects from the injury.
Long said Higuera is developing into an absolute monster on the field.
“He has the size, strength and football IQ to make him as dangerous as any player in all of Southern Arizona,” the coach said. “He booms the ball as a punter but his athleticism as a tight end and the shear ability to take a game over from the defensive end position is really something to watch. We’ll be expecting big things from him and a lot more consistency of what we know he’s capable of.”
After several weeks of practice, Long likes where this team is at.
“The kids are grasping the offense and defense quickly and now it’s just a matter of being more consistent at our fundamentals,” he said. “If we can clean up those small details and become much more consistent, we should be looking pretty solid going into our opener against ALA-Ironwood.”
If there is a weakness, Long says it’s that the Bulldogs are a young team with a lot of sophomores and juniors taking over positions. Adapting to the speed of the game will be a challenge.
“We plan to be pretty balanced (with our offense),” he said. “With so many guys able to make plays across the field, we want to keep the defense guessing and make sure we’re getting the ball in our guys’ hands and let them make plays with their feet.”
Looking at the schedule Long says it’s tough and competitive but that’s what he wants.
“We’re now back in the Gila Region after a one-year stint in the Kino so we’re excited to get back to playing those traditional rival schools. We’re so used to playing like Amphi, Rio Rico and Empire. I know the Phoenix papers have us finishing third in the region behind Rio Rico and Amphi but I like our chances. It’s been over 40 years since Douglas has won a region championship in football and one of our team goals is to change that.
“Words cannot express how ready we are to get it going. It’s been a long offseason with a lot of hours put in between the kids and coaching staff so we’re ready to get out there on the field and see all that hard work put together and see what we look like.
“We hope to see a lot of people come out to the games and show their support for our Bulldogs, who have been working hard all summer and show what Douglas pride is all about. Win or lose we all bleed black and gold and our boys hope to see the Dawg Pound rocking in the stands all season long.”
