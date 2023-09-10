DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs had their hands full with a Tucson Sahuaro team that was 0-2 coming into the game Friday, Sept. 8, bigger, faster and stronger and looking for their first win.

The Cougars scored the first five times they had the ball, taking a 34-0 lead enroute to a 48-29 win at Armando DeLucas Stadium.

