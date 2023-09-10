DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs had their hands full with a Tucson Sahuaro team that was 0-2 coming into the game Friday, Sept. 8, bigger, faster and stronger and looking for their first win.
The Cougars scored the first five times they had the ball, taking a 34-0 lead enroute to a 48-29 win at Armando DeLucas Stadium.
Sahuaro opted to receive the opening kickoff and on the first play from scrimmage broke free for a 70-yard TD run and a 7-0 lead 15 seconds into the game.
After forcing Douglas to punt on its first possession, Sahuaro scored again, this time on a 75-yard TD run. Two more first quarter scores and a TD in the second had the Cougars well in front.
Douglas attempted to regroup at halftime and took the opening drive 68 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a 3-yard TD run by junior Jason Hurtado. Isaac Higuera’s extra point kick made the score 34-7.
Any momentum Douglas gained from that drive was quickly extinguished when Sahuaro ran the ensuing kickoff back 88 yards for a score, followed by a 2-yard TD run two possessions later for a 48-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs scored 22 straight points in the fourth against Sahuaro’s reserves.
Sophomore Ivan Higuera had a TD pass to his cousin Isaac, the Douglas defense recorded a safety, Hurtado had a 1-yard TD run and Ivan Higuera completed a 40-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Justin Hurtado, who then caught the 2-point conversion pulling Douglas within 19 with 17 seconds remaining in the game.
Bulldogs coach Hunter Long said he was happy to see his players battle back.
“We just didn’t start fast enough tonight,” he said. “We were outmatched with their size. They dominated our line of scrimmage. I said earlier in the week we had to dominate the line of scrimmage. We didn’t, they did, and they made us pay for it. Unfortunately, we got down early and were playing catchup all night long.”
Hurtado had 17 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Ivan Higuera had 15 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. He was also completed 8 of 13 passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Higuera had four carries for 13 yards and five receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. Justin Hurtado two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Douglas, 1-2, will be in Oro Valley Friday, Sept. 15, taking on the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks.
