DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s golf team kicks off its season Thursday with a three-way match with Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Marana Mountain View.
The match will begin at 3 p.m. on the front nine holes of Douglas Golf Course on Leslie Canyon Road.
Luis Canez has taken over the coaching duties from retired local legend Bosco Selchow.
Canez says he has eight golfers out for the team, seven of whom will play Thursday. Two of the golfers have some experience while the others are newcomers who, according to the coach, have never played a complete round of golf.
Junior Colton Boone is expected to be Douglas’ No. 1 golfer this year. Boone has played the last two years and has shown tremendous growth and commitment to the sport.
Sophomore Ricky Byrd returns. He did not play much over the summer, Canez said.
Freshman RJ Rodriguez is out for the team and expected to play Thursday. His brother, Aiden, played golf the past two years but opted for football this year.
Another freshman, Bernardo Morales, is showing some promise, as is Dominic Mendez. Both golfers are inexperienced at the high school level.
“I think the kids are anxious to play a match but they’re going to get a shock when they see Salpointe,” the coach said. “They’re always good. It’s not about them winning or losing right now, it’s about them getting better. Hopefully by the middle of the season we’ll be able to start competing against everybody else.”
The golfers have been practicing just over a week, and two of those practices were impacted by Mother Nature.
“If there is lightning eight miles away I have to bring everybody in,” Canez said. “That makes it tough to practice.”
Canez admits it’s been harder than he expected getting kids out for golf this year.
“I’ve been recruiting,” he said. “A lot of these kids have never played golf before. It’s hard to come out and pick up a sport you have never played before. I’m motivated to help these kids anyway that I can. I think in about a month we will be better than we are right now. It’s just a matter of improving as we play.”
On Monday, Aug. 23, the DHS golfers will be in Tucson for a match with Tucson Santa Rita at Fred Enke Golf Course.
