DOUGLAS — Douglas High School athletics honored its athletes and coaches of the year at a senior athletic awards ceremony Wednesday, May 18, at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
DHS coaches recognized senior athletes who played one, two or three sports this past season. Just two athletes, Tiffany Barallardos and Laritza Martinez, played three sports. Both were fall and winter spiritline members. Barallardos played tennis in the spring; Martinez played softball.
Senior athletes who received all-region honors in their respective sports were also recognized.
Ashley Galaz received the Manager of the Year Award; Paola Lugo in volleyball and Sergio Soto in boys soccer were named the top male and female scholar athletes. Thirty other athletes who had a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point average while participating in one or more sports at DHS were recognized.
Camilla Altree was named the assistant coach of the year. Victor Ramos for the boys and Andrea Barallardos, for the girls, were named head coach of the year.
Each sport nominated one senior as its athlete of the year. They were, for fall, football, Kevin Ybarra; cross country, Juan Valenzuela; volleyball, Adriana Hernandez; golf, Karen Oviedo; boys swimming, Arturo Davila; girls swimming, Andrea Bacaparra.
For winter, boys basketball, Kevin Estrada; girls basketball, Denise Pena; boys soccer, Sergio Soto; girls soccer, Venecia Torres; wrestling, Albert Ambriz; spiritline, Laritza Martinez.
For spring, boys track and field, Anthony Duronslet; girls track and field, Litzy Leyva, baseball, Angel Guerrero; softball, Estevannie Rojas; girls tennis, Dayanara Beltran; boys tennis, Roberto Ochoa.
Athlete of the year winners were for fall, Ybarra and Bacaparra; winter, Ambriz and Martinez; and spring, Duronslet and Rojas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.