Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School athletics honored its athletes and coaches of the year at a senior athletic awards ceremony Wednesday, May 18, at Armando de Lucas Stadium.

DHS coaches recognized senior athletes who played one, two or three sports this past season. Just two athletes, Tiffany Barallardos and Laritza Martinez, played three sports. Both were fall and winter spiritline members. Barallardos played tennis in the spring; Martinez played softball.

Senior athletes who received all-region honors in their respective sports were also recognized.

Ashley Galaz received the Manager of the Year Award; Paola Lugo in volleyball and Sergio Soto in boys soccer were named the top male and female scholar athletes. Thirty other athletes who had a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point average while participating in one or more sports at DHS were recognized.

Camilla Altree was named the assistant coach of the year. Victor Ramos for the boys and Andrea Barallardos, for the girls, were named head coach of the year.

Each sport nominated one senior as its athlete of the year. They were, for fall, football, Kevin Ybarra; cross country, Juan Valenzuela; volleyball, Adriana Hernandez; golf, Karen Oviedo; boys swimming, Arturo Davila; girls swimming, Andrea Bacaparra.

For winter, boys basketball, Kevin Estrada; girls basketball, Denise Pena; boys soccer, Sergio Soto; girls soccer, Venecia Torres; wrestling, Albert Ambriz; spiritline, Laritza Martinez.

For spring, boys track and field, Anthony Duronslet; girls track and field, Litzy Leyva, baseball, Angel Guerrero; softball, Estevannie Rojas; girls tennis, Dayanara Beltran; boys tennis, Roberto Ochoa.

Athlete of the year winners were for fall, Ybarra and Bacaparra; winter, Ambriz and Martinez; and spring, Duronslet and Rojas.



0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments