DOUGLAS — An estimated 145 boys and girls, ranging in age from 4-13, attended the Douglas High School spirit squad annual weeklong stunt and cheer camp June 12-16 at the Douglas High School gymnasium.

For the first four days, camp participants were separated into age groups and learned routines and stunts with members of the 2023-24 DHS squad.

