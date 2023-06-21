DOUGLAS — An estimated 145 boys and girls, ranging in age from 4-13, attended the Douglas High School spirit squad annual weeklong stunt and cheer camp June 12-16 at the Douglas High School gymnasium.
For the first four days, camp participants were separated into age groups and learned routines and stunts with members of the 2023-24 DHS squad.
On Friday, June 16, the participants took what they learned during the week and performed in front of family and friends.
Senior Jiselle Arciniega, a second-year captain on the squad, worked with approximately 50 future cheerleaders in the 10- 13-year-old age group.
“It was very stressful at times because we were trying to get our routine together,” she said. “The most challenging part of the week was getting all the girls to listen to me. The most rewarding part was the girls getting their routine done and having them perform it the way they did after all that hard work.”
Priscilla Lord, one of the boosters and Arciniega’s mother, assisted all five days with the camp. She said all in all everything ran smoothly and it seemed everyone enjoyed themselves.
“I felt it was a very successful camp as it is every summer,” she said. “The (Douglas) community always comes out to support the spirit line, which is great. Friday’s performance was amazing. It’s always fun to see the little ones especially put that performance on for their parents and family members. Aunts, uncles, cousins all showed up, we had a really neat turnout.”
Arciniega is excited for what will be her final season at DHS. She said one of her goals this year is to win another state championship.
The camp serves as a fundraiser for its booster club and helps the spirit line purchase items it may need throughout the season or to pay for camps.
“This is one of our biggest fundraisers,” Lord said. “We really appreciate all those who attended.”
