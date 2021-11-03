DOUGLAS — Just as the Douglas Bulldogs soccer team was about to start practice in preparation for the upcoming season, head coach Alfonso Romero has announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
His resignation was accepted “with regret” by the Douglas school board at Tuesday’s DUSD board meeting.
Romero has been a plant manager for Velcro and works in both Douglas and Agua Prieta.
“I had applied for a new position at work and I got it; it was approved last Thursday (Oct. 28),” he said. “My work hours changed drastically as a result. I’m now going to be working a lot from noon until 8 or 9 p.m. I realized with my new schedule I wasn’t going to be able to give (coaching) 100%. It hurts me because I really enjoy working with the kids but professionally this was a better opportunity for me and my family and that’s why I took the new position.”
Romero said he tried to figure out some way to do both but after talking to his family he knew what he had to do.
“For me, money-wise, it was a better move for me but it also meant giving up something I really enjoy doing,” he said.
Romero’s resignation letter to the board, dated Oct. 28, the day he received the promotion, reads, “Please accept this as formal notice of resignation from the position of Douglas Bulldogs head soccer coach at Douglas High School effective immediately. After careful consideration, I have made the decision to resign in order to pursue a better career opportunity. Working for the Douglas School District has been a wonderful experience that offered me many valuable opportunities to learn and grow, and I am very grateful to have been part of this organization for many years.”
Romero’s longtime assistant, Victor Ramos, has been appointed Douglas’ interim head coach with Alfredo Romero tabbed the assistant.
“Victor and I go way back,” Romero said. “Victor and Freddy know the program really well. We grew up with what Mr. Cormier taught us. They’re going to continue the same way.”
Romero, Ramos and the late Ken Cormier coached together from 2002-17, leading the Bulldogs to state titles in 2006 and again in 2009. Alfonso took over the program permanently in 2017 after Cormier passed away. Before coaching with Cormier, Alonso was a volunteer assistant with Alan Gordon for three years.
Douglas did not play soccer last year due to COVID-19 and the year before that capped off a three-peat as 2A Gila Region champions.
The team held its first official practice of the season Monday and kicks off its season Nov. 22 at the Amphi Panther Soccer Tournament.
