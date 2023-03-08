DOUGLAS — An estimated 200 plus track and field athletes participated in the 92nd annual Ted James Invitational track meet which was held Saturday at Douglas High School’s Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Eleven schools competed in the boys meet, 10 in the girls.
The Nogales boys beat Safford 138-129 to win the boys meet while the Safford girls beat Nogales 161.20-106.50 to win the girls’ meet.
Benson, Douglas and Willcox were third, fourth and fifth respectively in the girls’ meet while Morenci, Douglas and Pima were third, fourth and fifth in the boys’ meet.
Safford boys discus and shot put competitor Tanner Emery was named the Outstanding Male Field Athlete. His teammate, Jasmyn Rios, who won the shot and discus, was named the Outstanding Female Field Athlete. Both athletes were presented with the Hansen Throwing Award which was presented to them by former Douglas resident Dennis Hansen.
Pima’s Emalea Llamas was selected the Outstanding Female Track Athlete. Safford’s Kody Gluyas was selected the Outstanding Male Track Athlete.
Willcox High School senior Maylee Thompson, last year’s Herald/Review Cochise County Female Athlete of the Year, had an impressive performance, winning all four of the events she competed in. Thompson won the 100-meter dash in 13.39 seconds, the 200-meters in 27.24 seconds, the long jump with 15-7.5 and the javelin with 96-08.
Benson’s Rian Cluff won the girls pole vault with 9-6. Teammate Brooklyn Peterson was third at 7-0 and Douglas’ Katrina Altamirano tied for fourth at 6-6.
Cluff and Peterson were also third in the triple jump with distances of 29-04 and 28-9.
Trinity Foy of Benson came in second to Thompson in the 100 and 200, posting times of 13.51 and 28.57. She placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and was part of the 4x100 relay team of Cluff, Lauren McBride and Madison England that placed third.
Ella Allred of Benson won the 1,600 with a 6:13.37. Ana Bojorquez of Douglas was second in 6:28.54.
Bojorquez (14:36.53) beat Willow Pralgo of Benson (14:50.82) to win the 3,200.
In the boys meet, Benson’s Joseph Akers won the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.89 and placed second in the 400 meters with a 52.98.
Cochise County swept the top four spots in the high jump with Will Smith of Elfrida Valley Union coming in first with a jump of 5-7 followed by Willcox’s Jacob Kauffman and Josiah Sheets and Bisbee’s Angel Yepiz, all finishing in a three-way tie for second at 5-4.
Douglas’ Ben Sandoval finished second to Emery in the shot and discus with throws of 41-4 and 119-07. Emery recorded a throw of over 170 feet in the discus but scratched on the attempt.
“The 92nd Ted James Invitational was a great success,” Douglas track coach and meet director Donna Savill said. “Thank you to all our officials, workers, volunteers and teams. This was our first meet of the season, and we had many surprises from our athletes. All who competed did an amazing job and we look forward to the rest of our season.”
Prior to the start of the meet a moment of silence was held for Bisbee’s Walt Edge and Douglas’ Dale Kleck, who combined had an estimated 150 years of track experience and passed away last year.
Ted James began his teaching and coaching career in Elfrida. After one year there he came to Douglas and taught at Douglas Junior High for a year before moving to Douglas High School where he began his long service as a teacher and coach. He began by coaching football and track, and then focused his passion as the Douglas head track and cross-country coach for 32 years before his retirement from teaching and coaching in 1983.
In 2004 the Douglas Invitational Track Meet was renamed the Ted James Track Invitational.
