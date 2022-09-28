Douglas hosts Bisbee, Empire in cross country meet By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bisbee's Ramon Loya won the Sept. 21 race in Douglas, posting a time of 19:24. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Douglas' Mia Verdugo leads teammates Mercedes Rangel and Ana Bojorquez toward the finish line Sept. 21. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s cross country team hosted Bisbee and Tucson Empire in its final home meet of the season Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Airport Park.Prior to the race Douglas cross country coach Maria Sexton honored her two departing seniors, Armando Lopez and Mia Verdugo.Empire won the boys and girls races, beating Bisbee and Douglas, which did not field complete teams in either race.In the boys race, Empire beat Bisbee 20-70, while in the girls race Empire defeated the Pumas 26-60.Ramon Loya of Bisbee was the top finisher in the boys race, posting a time of 19:24, over a minute ahead of the second-place runner, Daniel Brooks of Empire, who followed with a 21:51.Bisbee’s Eduardo Navarette was 11th overall with a time of 24:15; Gomez was one of just two Douglas runners to run. He followed in 12th place with a 24:22.Michael Hernandez and Martin Ramirez of Bisbee placed 17th and 18th place, followed by Douglas’ Aziel Gomez, who was 20th, and Bisbee’s Michael Flores, who was 23rd.In the girls race Douglas runners Verdugo, Ana Bojorquez and Mercedes Rangel were third, fourth and fifth with times of 25:28; 25:33 and 25:35. Analisa Modero was seventh for the Bulldogs.Bisbee’s top runner was Nicole Seja, who placed 10th with a 35:31. Mia Lopez was 11th, Rosa Moreno 12th and Zulma Ocampo 13th.Next up for the Douglas and Bisbee runners will be the Bisbee Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The first race is at 3 p.m. and begins and ends at the Warren Ballpark. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pumas Bisbee Douglas Sport Race Cross Country Team Meet Mia Verdugo Bisbee Invitational Runner Aziel Gomez Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Accused Bisbee shooter posed as UPS driver to kill former employer Parents in uproar over weapons aimed at their kids outside school UPDATE: Job supervisor shot to death at former Bisbee High Ty's Family Restaurant damaged by fire Wilson murder retrial concludes with unanimous second-degree murder verdict Fort Huachuca, FWS face another appeal of water credits Bulldogs improve to 3-0 following 25-21 win over Rio Rico It's fair time in Cochise County Police arrest Sierra Vista man on multiple sexual exploitation of a minor charges Buena teacher dies by suicide amid abuse accusations COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
