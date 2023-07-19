DOUGLAS − Douglas’ intermediate All-Stars won the state Little League championship on Saturday, July 15, beating the Tucson Sunnyside All-Stars in back-to-back games in Nogales.
The tournament championship secures Douglas a spot in the upcoming Western Regional 50/70 tournament July 20-28 in Nogales.
Douglas is scheduled to play a team from Alaska on Friday, July 21, at 5 p.m. in the first round of the tournament, then play Hawaii on Saturday, July 22, and Idaho on Sunday, July 23. Game times for Saturday and Sunday may be changed from their originally scheduled times to new times to weather. Stay tuned to the Douglas Dispatch Facebook page for updates.
All the regional baseball games will be played at Fletcher Field in Nogales. In addition to Douglas and Nogales being the Arizona representatives, teams from Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Southern and Northern California will be participating.
A parade honoring all the participating teams will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, followed by opening ceremonies at Fletcher Field at 4 p.m.
“We’re definitely excited (about competing at regionals),” said Robert Rodriguez, manager of the Douglas intermediate All-Stars. “We’re going to represent Douglas Little League and this community the best we can.”
At the state intermediate tournament Douglas lost to Sunnyside 4-3 on Thursday, July 13, dropping it into the elimination bracket where it beat Deer Valley 17-9 on Friday, July 14. setting up a must-win-two showdown with Sunnyside on Saturday, July 15.
Against Sunnyside, Douglas won Game 1 3-2 and Game 2 18-7.
In the first game with Sunnyside Douglas led 1-0 but trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Dylan Valenzuela’s one-out, two-RBI double scored Trase Rodriguez with the game tying run and Emiliano Fimbres with the winning run.
Fimbres hit 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Sebastian Avechuco was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Valenzuela and Esequiel Gonzales each were 1-for-3.
Game 2 was a battle early on with Douglas leading 5-4 going into the top of the fifth when the Douglas All-Stars blew the game open, scoring six runs followed by a five-run seventh.
Trase Rodriguez hit 2-for-4 this game with a double and two runs scored.
Fimbres was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, Gonzales was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple and three runs scored, Dylan Valenzuela was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Isidro Pedroza was 1-for-3 single with three runs scored, Francisco Blanco was 2-for-4 with a triple, Avechuco was 2-for-4 with a double and Ryan Leisure was 1-for-4.
“Sunnyside, they’re a really good team with some really good pitching,” Robert Rodriguez said. “They got us the first game 4-3. I told the boys they didn’t see our best and when we played them on Saturday, the first game was another battle. The boys battled all game with great pitching from both sides. The ‘if’ game on Saturday our boys demonstrated what we can do offensively. It was great to see.”
Looking back on the experience, Rodriguez said he was pleased by what he saw from his players.
“The boys worked hard every day during practice and games,” he said. “They came together as a team. At practice and before every game we told them we’re family and family always stand up and protects each other. We play for the name across our chest, ‘Douglas,’ and they represented our community very well.”
Upon arrival back in Douglas Saturday the state champions were greeted with an escort through town courtesy of the Douglas Police and Fire Departments.
On Sunday, the El Burron restaurant on Cochise Avenue treated the team to a championship meal.
