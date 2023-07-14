Douglas’ intermediate baseball All-Stars are 2-0 at the Arizona State Intermediate 50-70 baseball tournament this week in Nogales.
Douglas was scheduled to open against Deer Valley Little League of Glendale on Monday, July 10. One inning into the game it was rained out.
Play resumed on Tuesday, July 11, and Douglas came away with a 12-2 win. About three hours later the Douglas All-Stars were back in action and shut out Payson 10-0.
In the win over Payson, Douglas scored four runs in the first inning, three in the third and three in the fourth.
Douglas All-Star manager Robert Rodriguez used three pitchers this game, Trase Rodriguez, Isidro Pedroza and Emiliano Fimbres. They combined for 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Pedroza hit 2-for-3, scored two runs and had an RBI. Fimbres hit 3-for-3, scored twice and had two RBIs. Francisco Blanco was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Ryan Leisure was 1-for-2, and Ivan Martinez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Against Deer Valley, Douglas used a four-run third to lead 7-2. A five-run fourth made the score 12-2.
Trase Rodriguez, Fimbres and Esequiel Gonzalez pitched for Douglas, allowing two runs, three hits, 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Douglas had 18 hits. Trase was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Fimbres was also 3-for-3 with a run scored, Martinez wa 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Gonzales was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Leisure, Maximilana Algara and Sebastian Avechuco each were 2-for-2 with Algara scoring twice and having an RBI and Avechuco and Leisure each scoring a run. Dylan Valenzuela hit 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Douglas faced Tucson Sunnyside in the tournament semifinals Thursday. Results of that game were not available at press time and can be found online at www.myheraldreview.com and on the Douglas and Herald/Review Facebook pages.
Sunnyside has outscored its opponents 28-3 in two games, Douglas 22-2. The winner of Thursday’s game will play Saturday, July 15, for the state championship.
