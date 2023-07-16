Douglas intermediates in state championship game

Douglas’ intermediate (50/70) All-Stars defeated the Deer Valley All-Stars of Phoenix 19-7 on Friday in Nogales, setting up a rematch with Tucson Sunnyside for the state championship.
Sunnyside, which beat Douglas 4-3 on Thursday to hand Douglas its lone loss of the tournament, will need to win one of two games on Saturday to secure the state championship.
Results of Saturday’s championship game can be found on the Douglas and Herald/Review Facebook pages.
The winner of Saturday’s championship game returns to Nogales next week to represent, along with Nogales, Arizona in the West Regional tournament.
In Friday’s game with Deer Valley, Emiliano Fimbres’ run off an Esequiel Gonzales single gave Douglas a 1-0 lead.
Deer Valley tied the game in the bottom of the second.
Douglas reclaimed the lead at 2-1 in the third when Ryan Leisure scored on a passed ball. Two more runs in the top of the third extended Douglas’ lead to 4-1.
The bottom half of the inning for Deer Valley began with a pop out after which four hits and three walks helped spark a five-run rally that saw Deer Valley take the lead at 6-4.
Douglas responded with six runs in the top of the fifth and seven more in the top of the sixth. Ivan Martinez had a two-RBI double in the fifth and Fimbres’ successful steal of home gave Douglas a 10-6 lead.
The sixth inning rally was a combination of walks and hits but also included another successful steal of home, this time by Jonathan Medrano.
Douglas used four pitchers on Friday trying to save arms for Saturday. Martinez, Gonzales, Isidro Pedroza and Leisure all pitched for Douglas allowing 11 hits, striking out seven and walking five.
Douglas had 10 hits. Trase Rodriguez hit 2-for-4, scored two runs and had three RBIs; Martinez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Fimbres was 1-for-2 with four runs scored, Leisure was 1-for-3 with two runs scored; and Marcuz Peralta and Medrano each were 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Dylan Valenzuela was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Gonzales 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
