Douglas intermediates in state championship game

Douglas All-Star first baseman Ivan Martinez holds a Deer Valley runner near the bag Friday in Nogales.

 Douglas Little League

Douglas’ intermediate (50/70) All-Stars defeated the Deer Valley All-Stars of Phoenix 19-7 on Friday in Nogales, setting up a rematch with Tucson Sunnyside for the state championship.

Sunnyside, which beat Douglas 4-3 on Thursday to hand Douglas its lone loss of the tournament, will need to win one of two games on Saturday to secure the state championship.

