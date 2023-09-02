pick 1

Tired, frustrated and sad Bisbee Puma players Michael Coronado, junior, left, and Fabian Hernandez, sophomore, right, console senior teammate Victor Valenzuela after Friday’s loss in Douglas at the annual Pick game against the Bulldogs.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs' 153rd meeting with the Bisbee Pumas Friday night on the newly named Gib Dawson Field at Armando DeLucas Stadium was another close, exciting game filled with big plays and some controversy.

Douglas won the game 39-38, keeping The Pick traveling trophy for a third straight year.

pick 2

Life in the pit. While Douglas junior running back Jason Hurtado scoots around the end, linemen form Douglas and Bisbee battle it out in Friday’s annual Pick game held in Douglas.
pick 3

Douglas senior wide receiver Emiliano Berthely and Bisbee senior safety Victor Valenzuela go for the ball during a frantic Pick game in Douglas Friday. The pass fell incomplete.
pick 4

After Douglas senior wide receiver Isaac Higuera reels in a pass he is unceremoniously bulldogged by Pumas junior defenders Michael Coronado, left, and Emilio Diaz-Lopez.
pick 6

At halftime Douglas High School’s football field was dedicated to former Bulldogs athletic star Gilbert "Gib" Dawson. Three of Dawson’s family were on hand for the ceremony. The family members are son Glenn Dawson, left, granddaughter Carol Dawson, and son Gilbert Dawson Jr.
pick 5

Puma junior running back Bryceton Meyer is stripped of the ball in Friday’s Pick game in Douglas. The ball rolled out of bounds.
pick 2

Life in the pit. While Douglas junior running back Jason Hurtado scoots around the end, linemen form Douglas and Bisbee battle it out in Friday’s annual Pick game held in Douglas.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments