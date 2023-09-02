DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs' 153rd meeting with the Bisbee Pumas Friday night on the newly named Gib Dawson Field at Armando DeLucas Stadium was another close, exciting game filled with big plays and some controversy.
Douglas won the game 39-38, keeping The Pick traveling trophy for a third straight year.
Bisbee coaches and fans are upset over the fact two of the five officials calling the game, Jesus Hughes and Jorge Maklary, are Douglas residents.
“Controversial describes tonight,” Bisbee coach Shawn Holley said describing his first Bisbee/Douglas game. “I will be reporting this to the AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association). I’m very proud of these guys. They fought hard tonight. They played their hearts out. I let them know after the game how proud of them I was. The sun is going to come up tomorrow. We can still win our region; we can still go to the playoffs. But this game tonight? Definitely controversial. Congrats to Douglas, they played a great game.”
Bisbee assistant coach Bob Coronado said this was another classic Bisbee versus Douglas rivalry game.
“There were a lot of things that went wrong in the game, it wasn’t just one particular incident or play but we’ll take this, learn from this and grow with it,” he said.
The game was marred by numerous penalties and took 3½ hours to complete.
The first quarter was wild with a combined 34 points scored.
After forcing Bisbee to turn the ball over on downs on the opening drive of the game, Douglas took over at its own 11-yard drive and drove 89-yards in six plays, scoring the first points of the night on a 45-yard touchdown run by senior Isaac Higuera, who kicked the successful extra pointer a 7-0 lead five minutes into the game.
Douglas scored again on its next series when sophomore quarterback Ivan Higuera, Isaac's cousin, scored on a 2-yard keeper, extending the Bulldogs' lead to 13-0.
Bisbee quarterback Sebastian Lopez took the offense on his back on the ensuing drive and scored from 47 yards out making the score 13-7 following Gabe Diaz’s successful extra point.
Ivan Higuera scored again on the ensuing drive, extending the Bulldogs' lead to 20-7.
Bryceton Meyer’s 1-yard TD run with 10 seconds left in the quarter narrowed Douglas’ lead to 20-14.
Lopez’s TD run with 5:50 remaining before halftime were the lone points of the second quarter, tying the score at 20-20 at the half.
At halftime the dedication was held to name the football field after Gibson, the Bulldogs legend.
Dawson’s two sons, Gilbert Jr. and Glenn Dawson, their sister, Carol Dawson, and Gib’s granddaughter, Taylor Dawson, along with other family members and friends were in attendance for the ceremony.
“This is such an honor,” Gilbert said. “Very exciting to be in Douglas for this game.”
“For me it was very moving,” Glenn said. “It’s nice knowing that my dad is still being remembered here after all these years. I’m truly honored for my dad being recognized tonight.”
Carol said her dad always cherished Douglas.
“I thought all of it was unbelievable,” she said. “It was fabulous. Just so appreciative of everyone who made this happen.”
The Bulldogs took the opening drive of the second half in for a score by Jason Hurtado to lead 27-20.
Lopez came back to score on the ensuing drive, pulling within one. The extra point kick was a fake by junior holder Michael Coronado, who ran toward the Bisbee sideline, scoring the 2-point conversion, giving Bisbee what it thought was a 28-26 lead.
The referees ruled that Coronado did not make it into the end zone, nullifying the conversion with Douglas clinging to a 27-26 lead.
The call by Hughes infuriated the Bisbee coaches and fans who argued Coronado scored.
Later in the quarter Hurtado scored again for Douglas, giving the Bulldogs a 33-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Lopez’s 20-yard TD pass to Xavier Montiel made the score 33-32 as once again the Pumas’ 2-point conversion was stopped short.
Ivan Higuera scored Douglas’ final points of the night on a 34-yard quarterback keeper, making the score 39-32.
About two minutes later Lopez scored for Bisbee, making the score 39-38 following the failed 2-point conversion.
Tempers flared slightly after the game as a shoving match between players took place but was quickly broken up by coaches and security.
Ivan Higuera scored three touchdowns, showing his speed and elusiveness.
“It was a battle, we fought hard to the end,” he said. “I'm just happy we won tonight.”
Douglas coach Hunter Long said missed calls were made on both sides Friday.
“They had calls go against them, we had calls against us, that’s the way it goes,” Long said. “If there is a call that was missed then it’s human error, we don’t have replay.”
Long praised the play of his young quarterback, saying he showed his skills.
“He made plays when he needed to, he’s a gamer,” Long said. “For a young sophomore to come into an environment like this and play the way he did was impressive. He really shined tonight. We get to keep The Pick for another year, which is good. Really proud of these guys.”
Ivan Higuera had 90 yards passing on 8 of 17 attempts. He also ran for 118 yards on 17 carries and the three TDs. Issac Higuera had six carries for 76 yards and a TD; Hurtado had 126 yards on 19 carries and scored two TDs. Isaac Higuera had four receptions for 32 yards and Emiliano Berthely had two catches for 30 yards.
Long said sophomore lineman Michael Pearson had three tackles and a sack.
Lopez ran for 201 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also threw for 236 yards completing 9 of 20 attempts with a touchdown.
Meyer had 11 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and Emilio Diaz one carry for nine yards.
Montiel had four receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. Juan Pablo Navarro had three for 23 yards, Jose Mendez one for 40 yards and Michael Coronado one for 38.
Douglas (1-1) will be at home Friday hosting Tucson Sahuaro while Bisbee (1-1) will be on the road at Eloy Santa Cruz.
The Herald/Review has reached out to the AIA requesting a comment as to how the game officials for this game were selected. There was no response as of press time.
Bisbee’s suspended game to be completed Sept. 18
The Pumas' Aug. 26 rain-suspended game with Phoenix Madison Highland will be resumed 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept.18, at Warren Ballpar kat the point it was stopped, with Bisbee up 13-0 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
