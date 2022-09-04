Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BISBEE − Friday’s 152nd rivalry showdown between the Douglas Bulldogs and the Bisbee Pumas was a hard-fought battle in front of a capacity crowd at the Warren Ballpark that wasn’t decided until the final drive of the game.

But it was Douglas’ Lucas Castillo’s 35-yard field goal in the second quarter that proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs edged the Pumas 10-8, keeping The Pick for a second consecutive year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments