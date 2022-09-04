BISBEE − Friday’s 152nd rivalry showdown between the Douglas Bulldogs and the Bisbee Pumas was a hard-fought battle in front of a capacity crowd at the Warren Ballpark that wasn’t decided until the final drive of the game.
But it was Douglas’ Lucas Castillo’s 35-yard field goal in the second quarter that proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs edged the Pumas 10-8, keeping The Pick for a second consecutive year.
“It was a lot tighter than we would have liked,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said. “I’m just happy we got out of here with the win. Bisbee is well coached, and we know we’re going to get their best. They had a lot more size than we anticipated. They ran the ball well, they made us work for this win tonight. That drive at the end helped us seal this win.”
Douglas led 10-0 at half thanks to a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown by Emiliano Berthely and Castillo’s field goal.
“To make that field goal basically takes three guys, me, the holder and the snapper, basically three clicks,” Castillo said. “I knew if those clicks worked, I would make the kick. I’m just happy it went through. I had the alpha mentality that I was going to make that kick.”
Bisbee scored its lone points in the third when sophomore quarterback Sebastian Lopez broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion.
For the remainder of the game both teams struggled to move the ball against the other.
With 4:52 remaining in the game Bisbee punted, expecting its defense to hold, providing one last shot to score.
Instead, the running of Douglas backs Vicente Cardona, Diego Ybarra and Berthely managed to find some holes, pick up some yardage and most importantly, keep the clock running.
Facing a first and goal at the 8 with less than 10 seconds remaining, Bulldogs quarterback Aiden Rodriguez took a knee, allowing the clock to run out, securing the win for Douglas.
“It was a dog fight out there,” Rodriguez said after the game. “Fortunately, we won.”
Rodriguez almost didn’t come out for football his senior year. He admitted after the game he’s glad he did decide to play and more than likely would have regretted it had he not played.
“This is such an amazing feeling,” he said. “I’m super excited.”
Douglas began the game methodically, moving the ball down the field. A bad snap on a second and goal at the 5 on the opening drive moved the ball back to the 26-yard line. The Bulldogs were unable to generate any kind of offense after that and turned the ball over to Bisbee on downs.
Douglas was hampered by mental mistakes and some costly penalties, things that Long says his team will work on in practice this week.
“Man, this feels good,” Cardona said while holding The Pick. “This is two years in a row we’ve won this game. I’m so glad we won it again knowing this is my last year.”
Berthely admitted Bisbee’s defense made things challenging on him and his teammates, he’s just fortunate that when his team needed the game-ending drive, everyone on the field stepped up and found a way to get it done.
“My mind on that final drive was to find holes, stay in bounds and keep that clock moving,” he said. “This is such an amazing feeling.”
Bisbee assistant coach Bob Coronado and head coach Brian Vertrees state that while this is a tough loss that is going to hurt for a while, they are confident their players can bounce back and have a successful season.
“These kids have nothing to be ashamed of,” Coronado said. “They gave it all they had and left it all out on the field. We just came up short. It was a hard-fought battle on both sides.”
“At the end of the day we made more mistakes than they did and that’s what sealed the deal,” Vertrees said. “We’re going to find out what kind of team we are, we need to bounce back this week. We’re going to see how we respond coming off a tough loss like that. I think our guys played their guts out and they left it all out on the field.”
Diego Chavez led Bisbee with 114 yards on 19 carries; Lopez had 15 carries for 62 yards, the TD and the 2-point conversion. Chavez and Bryceton Meyer led the Pumas with 13 and 11 tackles respectively.
Cardona had 15 carries for 100-yards for Douglas. He was also involved in 10 tackles and had a sack. Berthely carried the ball seven times for 67-yards. He also had one reception for 45 yards, a sack and the interception for a TD that provided the first points of the game.
Rodriguez was 2 of 14 in passing for 80 yards; Diego Ybarra one reception for 37 tackles to go along with 12 tackles and Isaac Higuera-Ruiz had 14 tackles, and two sacks.
Douglas (1-0) has a bye week while Bisbee will face Benson, which lost to Willcox 56-25 Friday in Benson.
“We know Benson is going to want get back into the win column but so are we,” Vertrees said. “We’re going to have to be ready. I believe we will be.”
