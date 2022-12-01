Douglas looking to improve on one win season By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Dec 1, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Douglas senior Colton Boone takes a shot during practice. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team kicked off its season last week with a 64-60 road win over the Safford Bulldogs.Douglas then competed in a two-day tournament in Apache Junction Nov. 25-26.The Bulldogs struggled last season, finishing 1-21 overall, 0-8 in region play. They won their only game in the season-ender against Empire.Douglas will be coached by Abner Cortez. The 2020-2021 season was canceled due to COVID-19.Preseason information requested by the Herald/Review was not submitted by the Douglas coaches by deadline for the preview.The Bulldogs’ home opener will be Thursday, Dec. 1, against the Thatcher Eagles. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Bulldog Safford Bulldogs Sport Basketball Team Win Preseason Abner Cortez Season Coach Douglas Bulldogs Opener Tournament Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass County attorney considering criminal charges against supervisors over failure to certify election Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Back into the land of the living Plea deal for man in bicyclist fatally off the table, prosecutors say Judd, Crosby again delay canvass SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass County attorney considering criminal charges against supervisors over failure to certify election Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Back into the land of the living Plea deal for man in bicyclist fatally off the table, prosecutors say Judd, Crosby again delay canvass SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
