Douglas looking to improve on one win season

Douglas senior Colton Boone takes a shot during practice.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team kicked off its season last week with a 64-60 road win over the Safford Bulldogs.

Douglas then competed in a two-day tournament in Apache Junction Nov. 25-26.

