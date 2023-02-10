Douglas native will support Super Bowl flyover

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 2nd Class Lorenzo Toscano, a native of Douglas, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122.

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

