Douglas native will support Super Bowl flyover

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Petty Officer 2nd Class Lorenzo Toscano, a native of Douglas, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122.
The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.
Growing up in Douglas, Toscano attended Douglas High School and graduated in 2007.
Skills and values similar to those found in Douglas are important to succeed in the military.
“Growing up in my hometown, I was a quiet person and not very social,” said Toscano.
“Thanks to the Navy, I have met many other races of people from different cultures. I’ve learned many things about them.”
Toscano joined the Navy 15 years ago.
“I joined the Navy to see the world and serve my country,” said Toscano. “I am the first in my family to have served.”
Today, Toscano serves as an aircrew survival equipmentman.
“My favorite part of my job is that I get to work many different aircraft and with the pilots who fly those aircraft,” said Toscano.
According to Navy officials, naval aviation is the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway.
As Toscano continues to train and perform missions, there’s a great deal of pride serving in the United States Navy.
“I protect my loved ones by serving,” said Toscano. “I add to the shield that already protects our country, and I serve because I know it’s what I was meant for.”
“I could not have done this without my family’s support; my mother, Veronica, my recently departed father, Lorenzo, and my brother, Victor,” added Toscano.
“I love them and thank them for their help.”
Submitted by Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach
