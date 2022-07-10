NOGALES − Chris Escarcega pitched a no-hitter and belted a two-run home run Saturday, leading the Douglas All-Stars to a 10-0 win over the Sierra Vista All-Stars in the 10-12 Majors District 8 championship game.
With the win Douglas advances on to the state Little League tournament which begins Saturday, July 16, in Litchfield Park.
Saturday’s game was Sierra Vista’s fourth game in four days. After losing to Nogales 4-2 on July 2, Sierra Vista came back through the consolation bracket and beat Willcox 14-6 on July 6, San Pedro 11-1 on July 7 and got a measure of revenge on July 8 knocking off Nogales 6-4.
Douglas was 2-0 and in the championship game with their ace pitcher Escarcega on the mound. Douglas defeated San Pedro 13-2 on July 2 and beat Nogales 16-9 on July 7.
Sierra Vista would have needed to beat Douglas twice in order to win the District 8 championship.
Sierra Vista’s Nico Cordova started on the mound and despite giving up some hits, he and his defense managed to keep the game scoreless until the top of the third when Trase Rodriguez scored on an Esequiel Gonzales base hit, giving Douglas a 1-0 lead. Two batters later Escarcega homered, increasing Douglas’ lead to 3-0. Isidro Pedroza later scored that inning for a 4-0 lead.
Escarcega had an RBI double in the fourth and Ivan Martinez followed with a two-run double, increasing Douglas’ lead to 7-0.
Escarcega smacked another two-run double in the fifth and Ryan Leisure’s RBI fielder’s choice scored Gonzalez, giving Douglas a 10-0 lead.
Escarcega struck out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the fifth, securing the win for Douglas via the 10-run mercy rule.
Escarcega faced 16 batters in the game, struck out 11 and walked three.
After the game Douglas All-Stars manager Oscar Encinas praised his players.
“These kids are so talented,” he said. “They put in the hard work, and they deserve this.”
Encinas said Rodriguez and Escarcega are the leaders and set the example for the other players.
Encinas said he felt very confident going into the game knowing he had Escarcega on the mound.
“The kid is a beast,” the coach said. “He puts the work in every day and does what it takes to get the job done.”
Encinas said he and his players are excited to be going to state and will be ready to take on whoever they need to.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” he said. “I really believe we can win the whole thing.”
