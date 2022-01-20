DOUGLAS — Douglas High School junior Karolina Padilla is playing this season with a sense of purpose and passion.
In 13 basketball games, Padilla, who plays point guard and is the jump center for the Bulldogs, has had eight double-double performances and was one or two rebounds or assists shy of a double-double in another three games.
She has scored in double figures 12 times and scored a season-high 30 points against Tucson Sunnyside, which was followed by 27-point performances on four separate occasions against Buena, Patagonia, Tucson Palo Verde and Vail Cienega.
According to Maxpreps, Karolina averages 21.8 points per game and pulls down an average of 9.2 rebounds.
The week of Dec. 13-19, Padilla was honored as the SBLive’s WaFd Bank Arizona High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week. In the two games leading up to that honor, which Douglas won both, Padilla scored 50 points and had 20 rebounds and 12 steals.
Padilla beat out athletes from Xavier and St. Mary’s High School of Phoenix and Lakeside Blue Ridge.
Padilla, 16, was introduced to basketball through a friend while she was in middle school.
“Before that I was more into gymnastics,” she said. “I like to tumble.”
Upon entering high school, she tried out for the basketball team and immediately caught the eye of Douglas coach Clint Hill. Padilla made the varsity squad as a freshman and played in 26 games, averaging six points and six rebounds.
DUSD canceled its winter sports season due to COVID-19 her sophomore year.
While struggling to cope with not playing a sport she has come to love, tragedy struck the Padilla family when her father, Juan Padilla, was killed in an auto accident. She said losing her dad plus the fact she was not able to play basketball was extremely tough. Somehow she got through it and feels that experience has made her stronger.
“Not being able to play last year was hard,” she said. “Having played as a freshman I really liked it and was excited for last season so when it was canceled, I was disappointed, but I kept practicing even though we were in quarantine and was doing my best to stay ready just in case we had a chance to play. All that hard work is paying off this year.”
Padilla said losing her dad was hard and while she, her mother, Odilia, and her two sisters cope with his passing, she is using basketball as an escape and a way to find her balance.
“I’m doing this for him,” she said. “I want him to be proud of me.”
Hill describes Padilla as an impact player.
“She’s very athletic and is always willing to do the extra it takes to make herself better,” Hill said. “She’s the motor of the team, and the other girls are starting to follow the way she plays. We have a bunch of good athletes, but (Karolina) has always led by example.”
Hill said Padilla never backs down from a challenge and to watch her grow and develop, not only as a basketball player but also as a young lady, has been amazing.
“She does well in all her classes and all her teachers have nothing but good things to say about her,” Hill said. “She leads by example in both the classroom and on the court.”
Padilla said she likes Italian food and enjoys listening to rap, hip-hop or Latino music and hanging out with her friends.
She said her favorite subjects are is math and business. After high school, she’d like to attend Cochise College and possibly play for coach Misty Opat and the Apaches.
“This year has been hard because every week we really don’t know what’s going to happen because of COVID,” Padilla said. “I go out and try to have fun every time I’m on the court.”
On Monday, Padilla and her teammates were notified that several players on the team had tested positive for COVID and as a result, the Bulldogs’ three games this week with Tucson schools Amphitheater and Desert View and Rio Rico have been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date, putting yet another hurdle in front of Padilla as she attempts to finish the season with the purpose and passion she started with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.