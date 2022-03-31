Douglas’ partner stunt wins state championship

PHOENIX— Three members of the Douglas High School Bulldog Spiritline — junior Carlos Acosta, sophomore Fernanda Guillen and freshman Elijah Barallardos — took the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Partner Stunt state championship Saturday, March 12, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
This is not the first time Douglas has had state Spiritline champions. In 2015, it won coed cheer and in 2008 it won for performance cheer; in 2019, Douglas was state runner-up for partner stunt.
Douglas Spiritline coach Andrea Barallardos, who is also a Douglas High School physics/engineering teacher and varsity tennis coach, said her team’s accomplishments are due to the time, dedication and hard work it put in.
“Winning the state championship is an indescribable feeling,” said Barallardos, who has been the Douglas Spiritline coach for 22 years. “I cried immediately; we wanted it so badly and they all worked so hard — tirelessly for two hours every single day, they never missed a practice (even some Saturdays). It was a vindicating moment when you feel that all of your hard work and all of the sacrifices and the fact that you really, really wanted to win and you were willing to work hard to win — then you actually win the state championship!”
The Douglas athletes are equally proud and excited to be state champions.
“I was most excited to be representing our Spiritline and our school,” Acosta said. “I want to set an example for our Douglas High School athletes and help inspire them to achieve their goals, too. Now I’m looking forward to next year with partner stunt and also with game day competition. This was our first year competing in game day and we learned a lot. Next year I’m hoping our whole Spiritline makes it to state.”
“It was so exciting bringing the state title home to Douglas,” Guillen said. “I’m looking forward to next year and hopefully repeating as state champions. I’m also hoping our Spiritline team wins as well."
“I was really excited when it happened; now I’m hoping to get more state championships in the future,” Barallardos said. “I’m planning to do partner stunt again next year. I enjoy being with the team because they are all fun to be with and they’re really good athletes to compete with.
“All the sacrifices we have made to get to this place were all worth it."
Barallardos was assisted by Ysabelle Nieblas, Ramon Barallardos and Yetzabell Rojas.
