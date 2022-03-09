DOUGLAS — The Buena High School baseball team committed six errors and allowed a 3-0 lead to get away from them while the Douglas Bulldogs used a five-run fourth to beat the Colts 7-4 Monday at Copper King Stadium.
The win was the second straight for Douglas.
Buena scored three of its runs in the second inning off four hits and an error. Jordan Leffelman scored the Colts first run of the game on a Brian McClay single. Max Pitts later singled, scoring Jordan Allison and TJ Neutzel.
Douglas scored its first run in the bottom of the third when Angel Guerrero scored on Diego Sanchez’s sacrifice fly, making the score 3-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs rallied for five runs off three hits, two errors and a walk. Isaac Montano doubled, scoring Benjamin Munguia. Aiden Rodriguez, Douglas’ pitcher, tripled to center field, scoring Montano and Emilio Martinez. Rodriguez’s courtesy runner, Guerrero, later scored followed by an Isaac Higuera run, which gave Douglas a 6-3 lead.
Each team added a run in the sixth.
Douglas pitchers Rodriguez and Montano combined to allow the Colts six hits, walking two and striking out nine.
Buena pitchers Allison, Sam Pitts and Gerardo Estrada allowed Douglas seven runs and six hits, walking four and fanning six.
Rodriguez and Montano each hit 2-for-3 for Douglas with two RBIs and a run scored. Higuera and Sanchez each had a hit for Douglas.
Neutzel hit 2-for-2 for Buena while Max Pitts, Cole Godfrey, Austin Monge and McClay each had one hit.
“It was a good game, we made too many mistakes,” Buena coach Mark Schaffer said. “This is something we will have to work on at practice and try to be better on Thursday.”
Buena will host Tucson Pueblo on Thursday before heading to Tucson Rincon/University on Friday.
Douglas will host Tucson Cholla Friday at Copper King Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.