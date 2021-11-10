If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Knowing she was Douglas High School’s lone runner and was representing not only her girls’ team but also the boys cross’ country team, Mercedes Rangel finished high enough in the Division III girls race at the state sectional cross country championships to qualify for the upcoming state meet this Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
In the field of 67 runners that competed, Rangel finished 24th with a time of 22:55.4, receiving one of the seven at-large bids for the state meet.
Buena High School hosted the meet, which included boys and girls races for Division II, III and IV.
Rangel admitted it felt a strange knowing she was representing both DHS teams.
“It felt a little weird at the start, but once the race began I went out and focused on what I had to do,” she said. “I was happy with my performance.”
Douglas coach Maria Sexton noted that Rangel’s personal record is 22:18, so she was a little off her time, but considering this was her first time on the course the time was acceptable.
“I am so proud of her,” Sexton said. “From the beginning, she has dropped her time. She has improved every single race, and this is her first year running cross country.”
Rangel said she is excited for the opportunity to run at state and see if she can improve her overall time.
“I’m looking forward to state to see what I can do,” she said.
